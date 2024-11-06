Washington high school football (WIAA) state play-in game times, sites, analysis and predictions (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A)
Selection committees in Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A met Sunday morning to determine Week 10 state play-in (round of 32; round of 24 in 1A) matchups.
Here are game dates, times and sites, as well as SBLive WA analysis and who will advance to the WIAA brackets:
---
CLASS 4A SCHEDULE
Stadium (6-3) at Camas (9-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Doc Harris Stadium
Auburn (5-4) at Sumner (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Sunset Chev Stadium
Sunnyside (5-4) at Chiawana (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco
Mount Si (3-6) at Kennedy Catholic (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Highline Stadium, Burien
Woodinville (4-5) at Gonzaga Prep (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Spokane
North Creek (6-3) at Arlington (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, John C. Larson Stadium
Tahoma (6-3) at Lake Stevens (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Kamiakin (7-3) at Moses Lake, TBD Saturday, Lions Field
Juanita (6-3) at Skyview (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
Jackson (6-3) at Graham-Kapowsin (6-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, Art Crate Field, Spanaway
Curtis (5-4) at Glacier Peak (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Snohomish
Olympia (5-4) at Bothell (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Pop Keeney Stadium
Eastmont (7-2) at Mead (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Union Stadium
Richland (6-3) at Yelm (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Puyallup (5-4) at Eastlake (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Sammamish
Skyline (6-3) at Emerald Ridge (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup,
Most intriguing matchup: Yelm has had difficulty containing explosive passing attacks. And here comes QB Jackson Woodward-led Richland to town.
Deep upset potential: Once upon a time, Woodinville was considered a 4A KingCo co-favorite. Why? Game-changer Casey Larson and a defense that can disrupt Gonzaga Prep.
Moving on to WIAA bracket: Camas, Sumner, Chiawana, Kennedy Catholic, Gonzaga Prep, Arlington, Lake Stevens, Moses Lake, Skyview, Graham-Kapowsin, Curtis, Bothell, Mead, Richland, Puyallup, Skyline.
---
CLASS 3A SCHEDULE
Shorecrest (6-3) at Bellevue (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Liberty of Issaquah (3-6) at O'Dea (8-0), 5 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Mountlake Terrace (6-3) at Eastside Catholic (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Sammamish
Bishop Blanchet (3-6) at Decatur (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Federal Way
White River (5-4) at Lakes (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
Capital (4-5) at Roosevelt (5-3), 7:45 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Rainier Beach (3-5) at Lincoln of Tacoma (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl
Peninsula (4-5) at Kennewick (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Lampson Stadium
Southridge (5-4) at Enumclaw (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday, Pete's Pool
Bellarmine Prep (6-3) at Monroe (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Stanwood (5-4) at Evergreen of Vancouver (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, McKenzie Stadium
Mount Spokane (5-4) at Mount Tahoma (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma
Ferndale (5-4) at Federal Way (7-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Federal Way
Sedro-Woolley (7-2) at Central Valley (6-3), noon Saturday, Spokane Valley
Seattle Prep (5-3) at Oak Harbor (7-2), 7:30 Friday, Wildcat Memorial Stadium
Mercer Island (9-0) at Kelso (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Schroeder Field
Most intriguing matchup: Mount Spokane has won its past five games to reach playoffs, and has enough pass-game weapons to test Mount Tahoma.
Deep upset potential: Peninsula is certainly a road underdog in Tri-Cities, but game figures to be low-scoring - and Seahawks did scare Lakes earlier in fall.
Moving on to WIAA bracket: Bellevue, O'Dea, Eastside Catholic, Decatur, Lakes, Roosevelt, Lincoln of Tacoma, Kennewick, Enumclaw, Monroe, Evergreen of Vancouver, Mount Spokane, Ferndale, Central Valley, Seattle Prep, Kelso.
---
CLASS 2A SCHEDULE
Renton (2-7) at Tumwater (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Sid Otton Field
Foster (5-4) at Anacortes (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Nathan Hale (5-4) at Lynden (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Ferndale High School
Columbia River (5-5) at Franklin Pierce (9-0), TBD Saturday, Franklin Pierce Stadium, Parkland
Bremerton (3-7) at Archbishop Murphy (7-1), TBD Saturday, Terry Ennis Field, Mill Creek
Mark Morris (4-5) at West Valley of Spokane (9-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, ONE Spokane Stadium
Sequim (5-4) at W.F. West (8-1), noon Saturday, Chehalis
Toppenish (5-4) at Orting (8-1), 4 p.m. Saturday
Chief Sealth (8-1) at Sehome (6-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, Civic Stadium, Bellingham
Rogers of Spokane (6-3) at Othello (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Washougal (6-3) at Olympic (7-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bremerton
Cedarcrest (5-3) at Woodland (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Beaver Stadium
Steilacoom (6-3) at Prosser (6-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Art Fiker Stadium
Fife (6-3) at Ridgefield (8-1), 3 p.m. Saturday, Ridgefield Stadium
East Valley of Yakima (7-2) at North Kitsap (5-4), 6 p.m. Friday, North Kitsap Stadium, Poulsbo
Bainbridge (7-2) at Clarkston (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday
Most intriguing matchup: East Valley of Yakima has perimeter pass game, led by QB Jaxon Berg, to give host North Kitsap fits.
Deep upset potential: Toppenish sees physical rushing attacks regularly in the 2A CWAC, so Wildcats might know how to deal with Orting.
Moving on to WIAA bracket: Tumwater, Anacortes, Lynden, Franklin Pierce, Archbishop Murphy, West Valley of Spokane, W.F. West, Orting, Sehome, Othello, Olympic, Woodland, Prosser, Ridgefield, East Valley of Yakima, Bainbridge.
---
CLASS 1A SCHEDULE
Klahowya (3-5) at Royal (9-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday
Chelan (3-6) at Seton Catholic (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium, Camas
Elma (4-5) at La Center (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Granite Falls (6-3) at Cashmere (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (3-5) at Nooksack Valley (7-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Civic Stadium, Bellingham
Rochester (5-4) at Life Christian Academy (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
Colville (5-4) at Montesano (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Rottle Field
Castle Rock (6-3) at Cascade Christian (6-3), 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
King's Way Christian (6-3) at Lynden Christian (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday
Kalama (6-3) at King's (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Woolsey Stadium, Shoreline
Connell (5-4) at Omak (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Mount Baker (6-4) at Zillah (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Andy Collins Memorial Field
Most intriguing matchup: Of all the bad beats of postseason draws, Zillah got the short end of the stick facing Mount Baker, the No. 3 seed from the tough 1A Northwest.
Deep upset potential: If King's Way Christian 1,000-yard rusher Ryan Charlton gets going, he could be tough task for Lynden Christian defense.
Moving on to WIAA bracket: Royal, Seton Catholic, La Center, Cashmere, Nooksack Valley, Life Christian Academy, Montesano, Cascade Christian, Lynden Christian, King's, Connell, Zillah.
---