Washington high school football (WIAA) state play-in game times, sites, analysis and predictions (4A, 3A, 2A, 1A)

Week 10 has a few intriguing matchups - with berths into the WIAA bracket on the line

Todd Milles

Chiawana's Braxton Feldmann is one of biggest reasons why the Riverhawks stormed through the Mid-Columbia Conference in 2024.
Selection committees in Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A met Sunday morning to determine Week 10 state play-in (round of 32; round of 24 in 1A) matchups.

Here are game dates, times and sites, as well as SBLive WA analysis and who will advance to the WIAA brackets:

Levi Grothen returns as the starting quarterback at Woodinville in 2024.
CLASS 4A SCHEDULE

Stadium (6-3) at Camas (9-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Doc Harris Stadium

Auburn (5-4) at Sumner (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Sunset Chev Stadium

Sunnyside (5-4) at Chiawana (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

Mount Si (3-6) at Kennedy Catholic (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Highline Stadium, Burien

Woodinville (4-5) at Gonzaga Prep (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Spokane

North Creek (6-3) at Arlington (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, John C. Larson Stadium

Tahoma (6-3) at Lake Stevens (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Kamiakin (7-3) at Moses Lake, TBD Saturday, Lions Field

Juanita (6-3) at Skyview (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver

Jackson (6-3) at Graham-Kapowsin (6-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, Art Crate Field, Spanaway

Curtis (5-4) at Glacier Peak (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Snohomish

Olympia (5-4) at Bothell (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Pop Keeney Stadium

Eastmont (7-2) at Mead (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Union Stadium

Richland (6-3) at Yelm (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Puyallup (5-4) at Eastlake (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Sammamish

Skyline (6-3) at Emerald Ridge (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Sparks Stadium, Puyallup,

Most intriguing matchup: Yelm has had difficulty containing explosive passing attacks. And here comes QB Jackson Woodward-led Richland to town.

Deep upset potential: Once upon a time, Woodinville was considered a 4A KingCo co-favorite. Why? Game-changer Casey Larson and a defense that can disrupt Gonzaga Prep.

Moving on to WIAA bracket: Camas, Sumner, Chiawana, Kennedy Catholic, Gonzaga Prep, Arlington, Lake Stevens, Moses Lake, Skyview, Graham-Kapowsin, Curtis, Bothell, Mead, Richland, Puyallup, Skyline.

After starting a couple of 2023 playoff games, Dominic Driver is Kennewick's undisputed starting quarterback this fall.
CLASS 3A SCHEDULE

Shorecrest (6-3) at Bellevue (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Liberty of Issaquah (3-6) at O'Dea (8-0), 5 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Mountlake Terrace (6-3) at Eastside Catholic (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Sammamish

Bishop Blanchet (3-6) at Decatur (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Federal Way

White River (5-4) at Lakes (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood

Capital (4-5) at Roosevelt (5-3), 7:45 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Rainier Beach (3-5) at Lincoln of Tacoma (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl

Peninsula (4-5) at Kennewick (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Lampson Stadium

Southridge (5-4) at Enumclaw (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday, Pete's Pool

Bellarmine Prep (6-3) at Monroe (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Stanwood (5-4) at Evergreen of Vancouver (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, McKenzie Stadium

Mount Spokane (5-4) at Mount Tahoma (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma

Ferndale (5-4) at Federal Way (7-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Federal Way

Sedro-Woolley (7-2) at Central Valley (6-3), noon Saturday, Spokane Valley

Seattle Prep (5-3) at Oak Harbor (7-2), 7:30 Friday, Wildcat Memorial Stadium

Mercer Island (9-0) at Kelso (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Schroeder Field

Most intriguing matchup: Mount Spokane has won its past five games to reach playoffs, and has enough pass-game weapons to test Mount Tahoma.

Deep upset potential: Peninsula is certainly a road underdog in Tri-Cities, but game figures to be low-scoring - and Seahawks did scare Lakes earlier in fall.

Moving on to WIAA bracket: Bellevue, O'Dea, Eastside Catholic, Decatur, Lakes, Roosevelt, Lincoln of Tacoma, Kennewick, Enumclaw, Monroe, Evergreen of Vancouver, Mount Spokane, Ferndale, Central Valley, Seattle Prep, Kelso.

Othello lineman Mason Perez was voted 2A CWAC defensive player of the year in 2023.
CLASS 2A SCHEDULE

Renton (2-7) at Tumwater (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Sid Otton Field

Foster (5-4) at Anacortes (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Nathan Hale (5-4) at Lynden (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Ferndale High School

Columbia River (5-5) at Franklin Pierce (9-0), TBD Saturday, Franklin Pierce Stadium, Parkland

Bremerton (3-7) at Archbishop Murphy (7-1), TBD Saturday, Terry Ennis Field, Mill Creek

Mark Morris (4-5) at West Valley of Spokane (9-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, ONE Spokane Stadium

Sequim (5-4) at W.F. West (8-1), noon Saturday, Chehalis

Toppenish (5-4) at Orting (8-1), 4 p.m. Saturday

Chief Sealth (8-1) at Sehome (6-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, Civic Stadium, Bellingham

Rogers of Spokane (6-3) at Othello (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Washougal (6-3) at Olympic (7-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bremerton

Cedarcrest (5-3) at Woodland (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Beaver Stadium

Steilacoom (6-3) at Prosser (6-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Art Fiker Stadium

Fife (6-3) at Ridgefield (8-1), 3 p.m. Saturday, Ridgefield Stadium

East Valley of Yakima (7-2) at North Kitsap (5-4), 6 p.m. Friday, North Kitsap Stadium, Poulsbo

Bainbridge (7-2) at Clarkston (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday

Most intriguing matchup: East Valley of Yakima has perimeter pass game, led by QB Jaxon Berg, to give host North Kitsap fits.

Deep upset potential: Toppenish sees physical rushing attacks regularly in the 2A CWAC, so Wildcats might know how to deal with Orting.

Moving on to WIAA bracket: Tumwater, Anacortes, Lynden, Franklin Pierce, Archbishop Murphy, West Valley of Spokane, W.F. West, Orting, Sehome, Othello, Olympic, Woodland, Prosser, Ridgefield, East Valley of Yakima, Bainbridge.

Rochester and RB Ethan Rodriguez posted their first win over Montesano since 2004.
CLASS 1A SCHEDULE

Klahowya (3-5) at Royal (9-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday

Chelan (3-6) at Seton Catholic (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium, Camas

Elma (4-5) at La Center (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Granite Falls (6-3) at Cashmere (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (3-5) at Nooksack Valley (7-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Civic Stadium, Bellingham

Rochester (5-4) at Life Christian Academy (7-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood

Colville (5-4) at Montesano (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Rottle Field

Castle Rock (6-3) at Cascade Christian (6-3), 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

King's Way Christian (6-3) at Lynden Christian (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday

Kalama (6-3) at King's (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Woolsey Stadium, Shoreline

Connell (5-4) at Omak (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Mount Baker (6-4) at Zillah (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Andy Collins Memorial Field

Most intriguing matchup: Of all the bad beats of postseason draws, Zillah got the short end of the stick facing Mount Baker, the No. 3 seed from the tough 1A Northwest.

Deep upset potential: If King's Way Christian 1,000-yard rusher Ryan Charlton gets going, he could be tough task for Lynden Christian defense.

Moving on to WIAA bracket: Royal, Seton Catholic, La Center, Cashmere, Nooksack Valley, Life Christian Academy, Montesano, Cascade Christian, Lynden Christian, King's, Connell, Zillah.

