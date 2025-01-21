Washington high school girls basketball rankings (1/21/2025)
With Washington high school girls basketball early in 2025, here is SBLIve WA's sixth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (12-2)
2. Chiawana (12-1)
3. Woodinville (14-0)
4. Lake Washington (14-3)
5. Sumner (13-3)
6. Camas (13-3)
7. Tahoma (13-3)
8. Union (13-2)
9. Mead (9-4)
10. Kamiakin (10-3)
Others: Auburn (11-5), Gonzaga Prep (9-5), Kennedy Catholic (12-3), Emerald Ridge (13-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (14-0)
2. Lakeside of Seattle (14-0)
3. North Thurston (14-1)
4. White River (14-2)
5. Ridgeline (12-2)
6. Kennewick (10-3)
7. Roosevelt (11-5)
8. Bishop Blanchet (14-1)
9. Snohomish (10-5)
10. Garfield (7-4)
Others: Bellevue (15-3), Seattle Prep (11-5), Bellarmine Prep (11-2), Stanwood (12-3).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (16-0)
2. Ellensburg (15-0)
3. Deer Park (10-0)
4. Prosser (14-2)
5. Archbishop Murphy (14-1)
6. W.F. West (14-1)
7. Clarkston (10-3)
8. Burlington-Edison (13-2)
9. Columbia River (12-1)
10. Selah (12-4)
Others: Woodland (10-2), Grandview (10-6), Toppenish (9-6), Bainbridge (11-4).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (13-2)
2. Bellevue Christian (11-2)
3. King's (9-6)
4. Zillah (12-2)
5. Cashmere (12-3)
6. Annie Wright (13-3)
7. Naches Valley (10-4)
8. Nooksack Valley (9-5)
9. Montesano (12-5)
10. Seton Catholic (8-6)
Others: Wapato (7-6), Royal (8-6), Cascade Christian (6-4), Meridian (10-4).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (13-1)
2. Mabton (16-1)
3. Rainier (11-3)
4. Reardan (14-1)
5. Brewster (10-4)
6. Napavine (11-4)
7. Mount Vernon Christian (12-2)
8. Toutle Lake (13-2)
9. Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-3)
10. Davenport (12-2)
Others: Northwest Christian of Colbert (11-3), Columbia of Burbank (12-4), Freeman (11-3), Onalaska (10-3).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (12-0)
2. Garfield-Palouse (11-1)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (12-2)
4. Inchelium (12-1)
5. Sunnyside Christian (11-3)
6. Oakesdale (9-3)
7. Pateros (12-4)
8. Lummi (14-3)
9. Wellpinit (12-1)
10. Yakama Tribal (14-3)
Others: Pe Ell (13-0), Curlew (9-4), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (9-4), Crosspoint (8-5).
---