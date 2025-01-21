High School

Washington high school girls basketball rankings (1/21/2025)

With non-league win at King's, Bellevue Christian moves up to school-best No. 2 in 1A rankings

Todd Milles

Bella Standish and Ellensburg girls were big winners at the 2025 Dream Showcase with a 62-33 victory over Emerald Ridge.
Bella Standish and Ellensburg girls were big winners at the 2025 Dream Showcase with a 62-33 victory over Emerald Ridge. / Photo by Todd Milles

With Washington high school girls basketball early in 2025, here is SBLIve WA's sixth set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (12-2)

2. Chiawana (12-1)

3. Woodinville (14-0)

4. Lake Washington (14-3)

5. Sumner (13-3)

6. Camas (13-3)

7. Tahoma (13-3)

8. Union (13-2)

9. Mead (9-4)

10. Kamiakin (10-3)

Others: Auburn (11-5), Gonzaga Prep (9-5), Kennedy Catholic (12-3), Emerald Ridge (13-3).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (14-0)

2. Lakeside of Seattle (14-0)

3. North Thurston (14-1)

4. White River (14-2)

5. Ridgeline (12-2)

6. Kennewick (10-3)

7. Roosevelt (11-5)

8. Bishop Blanchet (14-1)

9. Snohomish (10-5)

10. Garfield (7-4)

Others: Bellevue (15-3), Seattle Prep (11-5), Bellarmine Prep (11-2), Stanwood (12-3).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (16-0)

2. Ellensburg (15-0)

3. Deer Park (10-0)

4. Prosser (14-2)

5. Archbishop Murphy (14-1)

6. W.F. West (14-1)

7. Clarkston (10-3)

8. Burlington-Edison (13-2)

9. Columbia River (12-1)

10. Selah (12-4)

Others: Woodland (10-2), Grandview (10-6), Toppenish (9-6), Bainbridge (11-4).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (13-2)

2. Bellevue Christian (11-2)

3. King's (9-6)

4. Zillah (12-2)

5. Cashmere (12-3)

6. Annie Wright (13-3)

7. Naches Valley (10-4)

8. Nooksack Valley (9-5)

9. Montesano (12-5)

10. Seton Catholic (8-6)

Others: Wapato (7-6), Royal (8-6), Cascade Christian (6-4), Meridian (10-4).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (13-1)

2. Mabton (16-1)

3. Rainier (11-3)

4. Reardan (14-1)

5. Brewster (10-4)

6. Napavine (11-4)

7. Mount Vernon Christian (12-2)

8. Toutle Lake (13-2)

9. Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-3)

10. Davenport (12-2)

Others: Northwest Christian of Colbert (11-3), Columbia of Burbank (12-4), Freeman (11-3), Onalaska (10-3).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (12-0)

2. Garfield-Palouse (11-1)

3. Waterville-Mansfield (12-2)

4. Inchelium (12-1)

5. Sunnyside Christian (11-3)

6. Oakesdale (9-3)

7. Pateros (12-4)

8. Lummi (14-3)

9. Wellpinit (12-1)

10. Yakama Tribal (14-3)

Others: Pe Ell (13-0), Curlew (9-4), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (9-4), Crosspoint (8-5).

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington