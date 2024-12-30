Washington high school girls basketball rankings (12/30/2024)
With Washington high school girls basketball reaching the end of 2024, here is SBLIve WA's third set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (8-1)
2. Lake Washington (8-1)
3. Sumner (7-1)
4. Chiawana (7-1)
5. Auburn (6-2)
6. Camas (7-2)
7. Tahoma (8-2)
8. Woodinville (8-0)
9. Gonzaga Prep (7-2)
10. Union (8-1)
Others: Kamiakin (5-2), Mead (3-3), Emerald Ridge (7-2), Issaquah (9-2)
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (6-0)
2. Lakeside of Seattle (7-0)
3. North Thurston (6-1)
4. Kennewick (6-1)
5. White River (7-2)
6. Snohomish (6-4)
7. Roosevelt (4-3)
8. Garfield (2-3)
9. Ridgeline (6-2)
10. Eastside Catholic (6-4)
Others: Stanwood (7-1), Bellevue (9-1), Liberty of Issaquah (8-1), Meadowdale (5-4).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (10-0)
2. Ellensburg (8-0)
3. Deer Park (4-0)
4. Prosser (8-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (7-1)
6. W.F. West (10-1)
7. Clarkston (4-2)
8. Burlington-Edison (7-0)
9. Columbia River (7-1)
10. Selah (7-2)
Others: Woodland (5-1), Toppenish (5-3(, Black Hills (5-1), Bainbridge (4-2).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (7-2)
2. King's (5-2)
3. Zillah (8-1)
4. Bellevue Christian (7-1)
5. Cashmere (5-3)
6. Nooksack Valley (5-3)
7. Annie Wright (8-2)
8. Wapato (4-3)
9. Royal (5-3)
10. Seton Catholic (2-4)
Others: Cascade Christian (4-1), Naches Valley (6-4), Meridian (6-2), Montesano (5-4).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (7-1)
2. Rainier (7-1)
3. Brewster (4-4)
4. Mabton (8-1)
5. Napavine (6-2)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (6-1)
7. Reardan (8-1)
8. Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-1)
9. Toutle Lake (9-1)
10. Davenport (8-1)
Others: Northwest Christian of Colbert (5-2), Onalaska (7-1), Columbia of Burbank (7-2), Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (5-3).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (6-0)
2. Waterville-Mansfield (8-1)
3. Garfield-Palouse (6-1)
4. Inchelium (6-0)
5. Sunnyside Christian (9-0)
6. Oakesdale (6-2)
7. Pateros (6-2)
8. Crosspoint (4-2)
9. Lummi (7-1)
10. Curlew (7-0)
Others: Yakama Tribal (8-1), Wellpinit (7-1), Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-4), Pe Ell (7-0).
---