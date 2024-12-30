High School

Washington high school girls basketball rankings (12/30/2024)

After winning 'Top of the Peak' tournament over Mead, Chiawana moves up to No. 4 in 4A

Sarah Lessig and defending Class 3A champion Garfield are off to a slow start to close out 2024.
Sarah Lessig and defending Class 3A champion Garfield are off to a slow start to close out 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

With Washington high school girls basketball reaching the end of 2024, here is SBLIve WA's third set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (8-1)

2. Lake Washington (8-1)

3. Sumner (7-1)

4. Chiawana (7-1)

5. Auburn (6-2)

6. Camas (7-2)

7. Tahoma (8-2)

8. Woodinville (8-0)

9. Gonzaga Prep (7-2)

10. Union (8-1)

Others: Kamiakin (5-2), Mead (3-3), Emerald Ridge (7-2), Issaquah (9-2)

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (6-0)

2. Lakeside of Seattle (7-0)

3. North Thurston (6-1)

4. Kennewick (6-1)

5. White River (7-2)

6. Snohomish (6-4)

7. Roosevelt (4-3)

8. Garfield (2-3)

9. Ridgeline (6-2)

10. Eastside Catholic (6-4)

Others: Stanwood (7-1), Bellevue (9-1), Liberty of Issaquah (8-1), Meadowdale (5-4).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (10-0)

2. Ellensburg (8-0)

3. Deer Park (4-0)

4. Prosser (8-1)

5. Archbishop Murphy (7-1)

6. W.F. West (10-1)

7. Clarkston (4-2)

8. Burlington-Edison (7-0)

9. Columbia River (7-1)

10. Selah (7-2)

Others: Woodland (5-1), Toppenish (5-3(, Black Hills (5-1), Bainbridge (4-2).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (7-2)

2. King's (5-2)

3. Zillah (8-1)

4. Bellevue Christian (7-1)

5. Cashmere (5-3)

6. Nooksack Valley (5-3)

7. Annie Wright (8-2)

8. Wapato (4-3)

9. Royal (5-3)

10. Seton Catholic (2-4)

Others: Cascade Christian (4-1), Naches Valley (6-4), Meridian (6-2), Montesano (5-4).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (7-1)

2. Rainier (7-1)

3. Brewster (4-4)

4. Mabton (8-1)

5. Napavine (6-2)

6. Mount Vernon Christian (6-1)

7. Reardan (8-1)

8. Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-1)

9. Toutle Lake (9-1)

10. Davenport (8-1)

Others: Northwest Christian of Colbert (5-2), Onalaska (7-1), Columbia of Burbank (7-2), Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (5-3).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (6-0)

2. Waterville-Mansfield (8-1)

3. Garfield-Palouse (6-1)

4. Inchelium (6-0)

5. Sunnyside Christian (9-0)

6. Oakesdale (6-2)

7. Pateros (6-2)

8. Crosspoint (4-2)

9. Lummi (7-1)

10. Curlew (7-0)

Others: Yakama Tribal (8-1), Wellpinit (7-1), Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-4), Pe Ell (7-0).

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

