Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/10/2025)
With Washington high school girls basketball now entering the postseason, here is SBLIve WA's ninth run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (17-2)
2. Chiawana (18-1)
3. Woodinville (19-1)
4. Lake Washington (17-4)
5. Sumner (19-3)
6. Tahoma (18-3)
8. Mead (13-6)
9. Camas (16-5)
10. Kamiakin (15-4)
Others: Auburn (15-6), Gonzaga Prep (14-6), Issaquah (15-8), Redmond (19-2).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (20-0)
2. North Thurston (22-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (18-2)
4. White River (19-2)
5. Ridgeline (17-3)
6. Roosevelt (15-5)
7. Seattle Prep (15-6)
8. Bellevue (17-4)
9. Garfield (10-6)
10. Meadowdale (15-5)
Others: Stanwood (17-4), Snohomish (14-6), Kennewick (15-5), Bishop Blanchet (18-2).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (20-0)
2. Ellensburg (21-0)
3. Deer Park (19-0)
4. Archbishop Murphy (18-1)
5. W.F. West (20-1)
6. Prosser (18-3)
7. Clarkston (16-4)
8. Burlington-Edison (19-3)
9. Columbia River (17-2)
10. Selah (15-6)
Others: Woodland (15-4), Toppenish (12-9), Bainbridge (15-4), Eatonville (19-3).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (16-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (16-2)
3. King's (13-6)
4. Zillah (17-3)
5. Naches Valley (17-4)
6. Annie Wright (16-4)
7. Cashmere (15-6)
8. Nooksack Valley (13-7)
9. Montesano (15-6)
10. Seton Catholic (15-6)
Others: Meridian (14-6), Wapato (11-8), King's Way Christian (14-4), Royal (11-9).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (19-1)
2. Rainier (17-3)
3. Reardan (17-2)
4. Brewster (17-4)
5. Napavine (16-5)
6. Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-4)
7. Mabton (20-3)
8. Mount Vernon Christian (17-3)
9. Davenport (17-3)
10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (17-3)
Others: Columbia of Burbank (17-5), Freeman (16-4), Toutle Lake (17-5), Onalaska (15-6).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (17-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (20-1)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (18-3)
4. Wellpinit (19-1)
5. Pateros (17-4)
6. Inchelium (16-2)
7. Sunnyside Christian (17-4)
8. Oakesdale (15-5)
9. Lummi (19-3)
10. Yakama Tribal (16-3)
Others: Pe Ell (19-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (13-4), Crosspoint (14-6), Curlew (12-6).
---