High School

Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/10/2025)

Both top-ranked squads Central Valley (3A) and Lynden (2A) finish regular season at 20-0

Todd Milles

Kawehi Borden and Sumner girls are coming off a weekend in which they won the 4A SPSL tournament championship over Olympia.
Kawehi Borden and Sumner girls are coming off a weekend in which they won the 4A SPSL tournament championship over Olympia. / Photo by Todd Milles

With Washington high school girls basketball now entering the postseason, here is SBLIve WA's ninth run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (17-2)

2. Chiawana (18-1)

3. Woodinville (19-1)

4. Lake Washington (17-4)

5. Sumner (19-3)

6. Tahoma (18-3)

8. Mead (13-6)

9. Camas (16-5)

10. Kamiakin (15-4)

Others: Auburn (15-6), Gonzaga Prep (14-6), Issaquah (15-8), Redmond (19-2).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (20-0)

2. North Thurston (22-1)

3. Lakeside of Seattle (18-2)

4. White River (19-2)

5. Ridgeline (17-3)

6. Roosevelt (15-5)

7. Seattle Prep (15-6)

8. Bellevue (17-4)

9. Garfield (10-6)

10. Meadowdale (15-5)

Others: Stanwood (17-4), Snohomish (14-6), Kennewick (15-5), Bishop Blanchet (18-2).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (20-0)

2. Ellensburg (21-0)

3. Deer Park (19-0)

4. Archbishop Murphy (18-1)

5. W.F. West (20-1)

6. Prosser (18-3)

7. Clarkston (16-4)

8. Burlington-Edison (19-3)

9. Columbia River (17-2)

10. Selah (15-6)

Others: Woodland (15-4), Toppenish (12-9), Bainbridge (15-4), Eatonville (19-3).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (16-3)

2. Bellevue Christian (16-2)

3. King's (13-6)

4. Zillah (17-3)

5. Naches Valley (17-4)

6. Annie Wright (16-4)

7. Cashmere (15-6)

8. Nooksack Valley (13-7)

9. Montesano (15-6)

10. Seton Catholic (15-6)

Others: Meridian (14-6), Wapato (11-8), King's Way Christian (14-4), Royal (11-9).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (19-1)

2. Rainier (17-3)

3. Reardan (17-2)

4. Brewster (17-4)

5. Napavine (16-5)

6. Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-4)

7. Mabton (20-3)

8. Mount Vernon Christian (17-3)

9. Davenport (17-3)

10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (17-3)

Others: Columbia of Burbank (17-5), Freeman (16-4), Toutle Lake (17-5), Onalaska (15-6).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (17-1)

2. Garfield-Palouse (20-1)

3. Waterville-Mansfield (18-3)

4. Wellpinit (19-1)

5. Pateros (17-4)

6. Inchelium (16-2)

7. Sunnyside Christian (17-4)

8. Oakesdale (15-5)

9. Lummi (19-3)

10. Yakama Tribal (16-3)

Others: Pe Ell (19-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (13-4), Crosspoint (14-6), Curlew (12-6).

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington