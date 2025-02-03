High School

Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/3/2025)

On a 19-game winning streak, North Thurston moves up to No. 2 in 3A rankings behind undefeated Central Valley

Soraya Ogaldez and North Thurston girls have steadily climbined in the Class 3A rankings this winter.
Soraya Ogaldez and North Thurston girls have steadily climbined in the Class 3A rankings this winter. / Photo by Todd Milles

With Washington high school girls basketball in the first week of February, here is SBLIve WA's seventh set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (16-2)

2. Chiawana (17-1)

3. Woodinville (17-1)

4. Lake Washington (15-4)

5. Sumner (17-3)

6. Tahoma (17-3)

7. Union (16-2)

8. Mead (12-5)

9. Camas (15-5)

10. Kamiakin (14-4)

Others: Auburn (14-6), Gonzaga Prep (12-6), Emerald Ridge (16-4), Lake Stevens (13-4).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (18-0)

2. North Thurston (19-1)

3. Lakeside of Seattle (17-2)

4. White River (17-2)

5. Ridgeline (16-2)

6. Roosevelt (15-5)

7. Kennewick (14-4)

8. Bishop Blanchet (17-1)

9. Seattle Prep (15-5)

10. Stanwood (16-3)

Others: Garfield (9-6), Bellevue (16-4), Snohomish (13-6), Bellarmine Prep (16-5).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (18-0)

2. Ellensburg (19-0)

3. Deer Park (16-0)

4. Archbishop Murphy (17-1)

5. W.F. West (18-1)

6. Prosser (16-3)

7. Clarkston (15-3)

8. Burlington-Edison (17-3)

9. Columbia River (15-2)

10. Selah (15-4)

Others: Woodland (14-3), Toppenish (10-9), Bainbridge (14-4), Grandview (12-8).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (16-3)

2. Bellevue Christian (15-2)

3. King's (12-6)

4. Zillah (16-3)

5. Annie Wright (16-3)

6. Naches Valley (15-4)

7. Cashmere (15-6)

8. Nooksack Valley (12-6)

9. Montesano (14-6)

10. Seton Catholic (13-6)

Others: Wapato (11-6), Meridian (12-6), Cascade Christian (12-5), King's Way Christian (13-3).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (18-1)

2. Rainier (17-3)

3. Mabton (18-2)

4. Reardan (17-2)

5. Brewster (15-4)

6. Napavine (14-5)

7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-4)

8. Davenport (16-2)

9. Mount Vernon Christian (15-3)

10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (15-3)

Others: Columbia of Burbank (16-4), Freeman (13-4), Toutle Lake (14-5), Onalaska (14-5).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (17-1)

2. Garfield-Palouse (18-1)

3. Inchelium (15-1)

4. Waterville-Mansfield (16-3)

5. Sunnyside Christian (16-3)

6. Wellpinit (18-1)

7. Pateros (16-4)

8. Oakesdale (14-4)

9. Lummi (17-3)

10. Yakama Tribal (15-3)

Others: Pe Ell (16-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (12-4), Crosspoint (13-6), Curlew (11-5).

---

