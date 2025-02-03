Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/3/2025)
With Washington high school girls basketball in the first week of February, here is SBLIve WA's seventh set of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (16-2)
2. Chiawana (17-1)
3. Woodinville (17-1)
4. Lake Washington (15-4)
5. Sumner (17-3)
6. Tahoma (17-3)
7. Union (16-2)
8. Mead (12-5)
9. Camas (15-5)
10. Kamiakin (14-4)
Others: Auburn (14-6), Gonzaga Prep (12-6), Emerald Ridge (16-4), Lake Stevens (13-4).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (18-0)
2. North Thurston (19-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (17-2)
4. White River (17-2)
5. Ridgeline (16-2)
6. Roosevelt (15-5)
7. Kennewick (14-4)
8. Bishop Blanchet (17-1)
9. Seattle Prep (15-5)
10. Stanwood (16-3)
Others: Garfield (9-6), Bellevue (16-4), Snohomish (13-6), Bellarmine Prep (16-5).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (18-0)
2. Ellensburg (19-0)
3. Deer Park (16-0)
4. Archbishop Murphy (17-1)
5. W.F. West (18-1)
6. Prosser (16-3)
7. Clarkston (15-3)
8. Burlington-Edison (17-3)
9. Columbia River (15-2)
10. Selah (15-4)
Others: Woodland (14-3), Toppenish (10-9), Bainbridge (14-4), Grandview (12-8).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (16-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (15-2)
3. King's (12-6)
4. Zillah (16-3)
5. Annie Wright (16-3)
6. Naches Valley (15-4)
7. Cashmere (15-6)
8. Nooksack Valley (12-6)
9. Montesano (14-6)
10. Seton Catholic (13-6)
Others: Wapato (11-6), Meridian (12-6), Cascade Christian (12-5), King's Way Christian (13-3).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (18-1)
2. Rainier (17-3)
3. Mabton (18-2)
4. Reardan (17-2)
5. Brewster (15-4)
6. Napavine (14-5)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (15-4)
8. Davenport (16-2)
9. Mount Vernon Christian (15-3)
10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (15-3)
Others: Columbia of Burbank (16-4), Freeman (13-4), Toutle Lake (14-5), Onalaska (14-5).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (17-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (18-1)
3. Inchelium (15-1)
4. Waterville-Mansfield (16-3)
5. Sunnyside Christian (16-3)
6. Wellpinit (18-1)
7. Pateros (16-4)
8. Oakesdale (14-4)
9. Lummi (17-3)
10. Yakama Tribal (15-3)
Others: Pe Ell (16-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (12-4), Crosspoint (13-6), Curlew (11-5).
---