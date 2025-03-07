High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 2A/ 1A state basketball: Semifinal recaps, highlights, top performers in Yakima

16 teams continue their title pursuit Friday, with two defending champions already having been ousted in the Yakima Valley SunDome

Ellensburg's Jamison Philip goes up for a shot during last year's 2A tournament in the Yakima Valley SunDome. / SBLive file

YAKIMA, Wash. - It's on to the semifinals in the Yakima Valley SunDome, with 16 teams still vying for a state championship.

Two of the fields have already seen the defending champion ousted. Naches Valley ousted Nooksack Valley in the 1A girls, and Prosser ended top-seeded Lynden's three-year run in 2A boys.

Here's a breakdown of Friday's schedule and action:

2A BOYS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)

Friday’s semifinals

No. 5 Selah (21-4) vs. No. 10 Prosser (22-7) on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 Bremerton (20-5) vs. No. 2 R.A Long (24-1) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

2A GIRLS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)

Friday’s semifinals

No. 6 Prosser (23-5) vs. No. 1 Lynden (26-0) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

No. 3 Deer Park (25-0) vs. Ellensburg (26-0) on Friday at 9 p.m.

1A BOYS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)

Friday’s semifinals

No. 4 Zillah (21-4) vs. No. 1 Annie Wright (21-2) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

No. 3 Lynden Christian (23-3) vs. No. 2 Royal (25-1) on Friday at 9 p.m.

1A GIRLS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)

Friday’s semifinals

No. 4 King's (19-7) vs. No. 1 Lynden Christian (22-3) on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

No. 5 Annie Wright (21-6) vs. No. 2 Bellevue Christian (23-2) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Jerrel Swenning is veteran sports journalist and a long-time contributor to High School On SI. He is a graduate of Washington State University, where he earned a B.A. in Communication and Media Studies, and Jerrel is also the former sports editor of the Yakima Herald-Republic in Washington.

