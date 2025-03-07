Washington high school (WIAA) 2A/ 1A state basketball: Semifinal recaps, highlights, top performers in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - It's on to the semifinals in the Yakima Valley SunDome, with 16 teams still vying for a state championship.
Two of the fields have already seen the defending champion ousted. Naches Valley ousted Nooksack Valley in the 1A girls, and Prosser ended top-seeded Lynden's three-year run in 2A boys.
Here's a breakdown of Friday's schedule and action:
2A BOYS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Friday’s semifinals
No. 5 Selah (21-4) vs. No. 10 Prosser (22-7) on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
No. 3 Bremerton (20-5) vs. No. 2 R.A Long (24-1) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
2A GIRLS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Friday’s semifinals
No. 6 Prosser (23-5) vs. No. 1 Lynden (26-0) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
No. 3 Deer Park (25-0) vs. Ellensburg (26-0) on Friday at 9 p.m.
1A BOYS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Friday’s semifinals
No. 4 Zillah (21-4) vs. No. 1 Annie Wright (21-2) on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
No. 3 Lynden Christian (23-3) vs. No. 2 Royal (25-1) on Friday at 9 p.m.
1A GIRLS (Bracket breakdown and predictions)
Friday’s semifinals
No. 4 King's (19-7) vs. No. 1 Lynden Christian (22-3) on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
No. 5 Annie Wright (21-6) vs. No. 2 Bellevue Christian (23-2) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.