Washington high school (WIAA) 2A state medal round: It's Lynden, E-burg girls again; Knights, 'Stangs in boys final
No. 1 Lions look to repeat against second-seeded Bulldogs in battle of unbeatens, while 10th-seeded Prosser goes for third upset against Bremerton and star sophomore Jalen Davis
BOYS
Championship: No. 10 Prosser (23-7) vs. No. 3 Bremerton (21-5), 9 p.m.
Third/fifth: No. 5 Selah (21-5) vs. No. 2 R.A. Long (24-2), 11:15 a.m.
Fourth/sixth: No. 11 Columbia River 78, No. 8 Mark Morris 59
GIRLS
Championship: No. 1 Lynden (27-0) vs. Ellensburg (27-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Third/fifth: No. 1 Deer Park (25-1) vs. No. 6 Prosser (23-6),
Fourth/sixth: No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 62, No. 4 W.F. West 50
