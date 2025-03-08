High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 2A state medal round: It's Lynden, E-burg girls again; Knights, 'Stangs in boys final

No. 1 Lions look to repeat against second-seeded Bulldogs in battle of unbeatens, while 10th-seeded Prosser goes for third upset against Bremerton and star sophomore Jalen Davis

Jerrel Swenning

Lynden players and coaches celebrate winning the Washington (WIAA) 2A state basketball championship at Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. The victory snapped Ellensburg's 75-game winning streak.
Lynden players and coaches celebrate winning the Washington (WIAA) 2A state basketball championship at Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. The victory snapped Ellensburg's 75-game winning streak. / Photo: Lane Mathews

BOYS

Championship:  No. 10 Prosser (23-7) vs. No. 3 Bremerton (21-5), 9 p.m.

Third/fifth:  No. 5 Selah (21-5) vs. No. 2 R.A. Long (24-2), 11:15 a.m.

Fourth/sixth: No. 11 Columbia River 78, No. 8 Mark Morris 59

GIRLS

Championship: No. 1 Lynden (27-0) vs. Ellensburg (27-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Third/fifth: No. 1 Deer Park (25-1) vs. No. 6 Prosser (23-6),

Fourth/sixth: No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 62, No. 4 W.F. West 50

