WIAA 2A/1A boys basketball: CWAC's Prosser and Selah advance to state semifinals, will meet each other
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Class 2A state basketball tournament’s ‘host’ conference is living high on home cooking.
Fifth-seeded Selah and No. 10 Prosser advanced to semifinals Thursday morning in the Yakima Valley SunDome, with Vikings handling No. 11 Columbia River before the Mustangs took down top-seeded and three-time defending champion Lynden.
The CWAC rivals meet at 3:45 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday night’s championship tilt.
There was no drama in Prosser’s upset of the Lions. The Mustangs controlled the action for the most of the game – once they could slow Lynden’s all-state center Brant Heppner, who poured in 16 points in the first quarter.
“I was just trying my best to not let him get the ball and be right up on him,” Prosser post Landon Bailey said. “But from the beginning he was lights out so it was hard to do that.”
The Mustangs (22-7) turned up the pressure and forced anybody but Heppner to beat them. Besides Heppner, however, the Lions were 9 of 30 from the field, including 1 for 14 on 3-pointers.
And Bailey, who at 6-foot-5 gave up an inch and some heft to Heppner, held his own, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds while playing all but the 38 seconds when the result was no longer in doubt.
“I think Landon’s size really slowed him down, and that’s where we lacked before,” said Cox, whose 2023 squad lost to the Lions in the semis. “Putting pressure on at certain times, I think, sped them up and they went away from Heppner.”
Prosser shot a respectable 42% from the field, committed seven turnovers to the Lions’ 20, and hung on the boards with Lynden.
And after the first quarter, they limited Heppner, who added six points before halftime and another six in the second half to finish with a game-high 28 points. By the end of the game, the Lions senior looked gassed, his jersey soaked.
Selah’s march to the semifinals started in the first minute when senior sharpshooter Jackson Pepper drained the first of his five 3-pointers for the game.
The 6-foot-3 guard poured in a game-high 26 points, the final two a thunderous one-handed dunk midway through the fourth quarter, and the fifth-seeded Vikings handled No. 11 Columbia River 74-49 in Thursday’s first quarterfinal in the SunDome.
“It feels good, this is four years of hard work to get here,” Pepper said.
The Vikings (21-4) raced to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and were able to keep a safe distance from the Rapids.
“He lives for these big games, and he was ready,” second-year Selah coach Jordan Starr said. “When he knocks down that first one it’s a really good sign for us. It felt really good to see that go through and it gave us all confidence.”
That confidence has been surging for a few weeks.
First, the Vikings, who tied Prosser for second place in the CWAC behind Grandview, took the district title, which was followed with a regional walloping at West Valley of Spokane, which had ousted the Greyhounds in a winner-to-state-loser-out contest.
“I think we’re just growing as a team,” Starr said. “We’re spending a lot of time together and having really good practices, and the boys are bonding. They love each other and they care about each other and it’s showing up on the court.”
The two teams split two regular-season meetings with Prosser, each winning on its home court. The Vikings beat the Mustangs twice in the district tournament, both times in Prosser.
It’s the third semifinal berth in the last eight tournaments for Selah. The Vikings were second in 2019 and 2017, with fourth-place finish sandwiched in between,
Those teams were led by Elijah Pepper and Noah Pepper, Jackson’s cousins.
Prosser has finished fourth and fifth, respectively in the last two tournaments.