WIAA 2A boys basketball medal roundup: Jalen Davis' big night leads Bremerton to first title in more than 50 years
YAKIMA, Wah. – If it seems the Bremerton super soph Jalen Davis is putting up video-game numbers it’s because, well, he kinda is.
It was with a controller in hand that the game started to click for the 6-foot-3 guard.
“He started playing 2K when he was maybe 6 or 8, and I was always beating him, and he would get frustrated,” said Bremerton coach Miah Davis, Jalen’s father. “I said, ‘well this is the way you play the game’ It was as simple as me saying, ‘Once you pass the ball, you cut and move,’
“And a week later, he was beating me.”
Now, he’s pretty much beating everybody, and with an efficiency rarely seen by a guard.
He poured in 34 points Saturday night – 27 of them in the first half – on a scorching 75% shooting (12 of 15) to lead the Knights to their fourth state basketball and first since 1974.
Davis, who was voted tournament MVP, also grabbed 11 rebounds and doled out five assists.
It’s caused opponents to run box-and-one defenses, among other gameplans, to try to slow him. Prosser’s Killian Phillips hounded Davis much of the time.
Saturday that was Jayson Turner, who had 14 points for the Knights (22-5).
Koby McClure led the Mustangs (23-8) with 20 points, reaching 2,000 for his career and Landon Bailey capped a stellar tourney performance with 17 points and six rebounds.
SATURDAY'S OTHER GAMES
Third/fifth: No. 2 R.A. Long 68. No. 5 Selah 61
Fourth/sixth: No. 11 Columbia River 78, No. 8 Mark Morris 59