Woodland basketball player Kennedy Bockert voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Woodland's Kennedy Bockert for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 1!
One of the up-and-coming players in not only southwest Washington, but around the state in the 2027 class is Bockert, an aggressive forward who has posted some insane double-double totals in the 2A GSHL. The school's single-season scoring record-holder had 32 points and 16 rebounds against Woodland, and school-record 39 points and 22 rebounds against R.A. Long, both victories. The Beavers finished as league runners-up to Columbia River.
Bockert received 45.6% of the vote, beating out Wapato's Trinity Wheeler, who finished second with 43.3%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Addysen Case, Skyview girls bowling: Captured her third Class 4A D4 championship with a three-game series of 698 pins at Hazel Dell Lanes as the Storm won an eighth consecutive crown as well. Was sixth at the WIAA championships a year ago.
Jake Graham, Riverside boys basketball: You cannot give this guard any room to breathe, or he will go off. Colville did, and Graham ripped them for not only a career-high 50 points, but it is a single-game school record. He sank nine 3-pointers in the game.
Cam Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball: A model of efficiency in two late-week 3A Wesco wins over Mountlake Terrace (30 points on 14-21 FGs) and in a rivalry win over Meadowdale (38 points on 15-19 FGs).
Maddy Jewett, Naches Valley girls basketball: School's all-time leading scorer helped the Rangers register their best win of the year at 1A SCAC-leading Zillah. She scored a game-high 31 points, including 10 points in the first couple of minutes to get Naches Valley off to a fast start.
Kallen Maioho, Wilbur-Creston-Keller boys basketball: He's not just a state-winning quarterback - this senior can score a basketball, too. He poured in a school-record 45 points to held the Wildcats win a district play-in game against Curlew. He is already the program's all-time leading scorer.
Teagyn McMillan, Puyallup girls bowling: Scored double whammy at the Class 4A D3 tournament at Bowlero by winning the individual title (645 pins in three games, including tournament-best 259) in a field that including defending WIAA champion Tamia Yeager. Viks also won team crown.
Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville girls basketball: When it came time to clinch another KingCo championship, this UPS-bound senior was on her game. He scored a team-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers, in a home win over Lake Washington that locked up a fourth title in a row.
Avi West, Northwest Christian of Colbert boys basketball: For a guard on the verge of 2,000 career points (1,919), he got warmed up for a historic week with 38-point effort (on 13-of-20 FGs) in a 2B Northeast win over Chewelah.
Trinity "Trin" Wheeler, Wapato girls basketball: In a key 1A SCAC game against Cashmere, the guard popped for a school-record 42 points on 15 made field (including three 3-pointers), 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Wolves' victory.
