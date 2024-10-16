Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (10/16/2024)
West Virginia high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 7 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s West Virginia Football Player of the Week award from October 10-12, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Samuel Marks, Tucker County
The junior quarterback had a strong outing in the team’s 42-18 victory over Moorefield, completing 14-of-17 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Isaac Martin, Wheeling Central Catholic
The junior running back was a workhorse in Wheeling Central Catholic 38-6 win over Catholic Central, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 130 yards on 16 carries.
Connor Lambert, Wahama
The senior running back was the workhorse in Wahama's 54-7 victory over Campbell County, rushing for 145 yards on just four carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Sai'vyon Brown, George Washington
Brown went off yardage wise on the ground in a 30-23 win over Parkersburg, rushing for 149 yards on 10 carries and scoring a touchdown.
Reece Lilly, St. Albans
The junior quarterback led the way in St. Albans' 29-7 win over South Charleston, with Lilly completing 13-of-25 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Lucas McAllister, Weir
McAllister finished completing 13-of-23 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-23 loss to East Fairmont.
Josh Moody, Nitro
In a 61-7 win over Lincoln County, Moody had a huge night and completed 17-of-26 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
Lyric Blake, Doddridge County
The Doddridge County freshman running back was the catalyst in the team’s 26-6 win over Harrison, rushing for 85 yards on 14 carries and scoring two times.
Robert Evans, Tolsia
Evans was terrific in the club’s 41-0 win over Van, the quarterback threw for 54 yards and rushed for 188 on 16 touches, scoring five touchdowns.
Noah Collins, Clay County
The senior quarterback was terrific in a 55-14 win over Calhoun, with Collins completing 22-of-24 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns.
