Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)
West Virginia high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s West Virginia Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cam Foley, Grafton
Foley had a night to remember in Grafton's 64-57 win over Clay County, completing 18-of-32 passes for 373 yards and eight touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Robert Evans, Tolsia
Evans went off in Tolsia's 42-20 victory over Hurley last week, rushing for a game-high 276 yards on 25 touches and scoring an impressive six times.
Trey Lester, Sherman
The Sherman running back led the way in a 47-25 victory over Mount View, the junior rushed for 184 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Slaton Pettit, Cameron
Needing only five touches on offense, Pettit totaled 189 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Cameron's 62-7 win over Bridgeport.
Brennan Wick, Wheeling Park
Wick was another running back that had himself a huge night on the ground in West Virginia, rushing for 271 yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Clayton Miller, Fort Frye
Despite not being the top rusher on his team yardage wise, Miller had the higher yard per carry with 13.1 in a 35-7 win over Point Pleasant. Miller finished with 197 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 attempts.
Cam Foley, Grafton
Foley was incredible in Grafton's win over Buckhannon-Upshur, completing 18-of-26 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns.
Dillan America, Grafton
The senior wide receiver had one of the top receiving performances in a 56-34 win over Buckhannon-Upshur, hauling in five passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
Daniel Jennings, Princeton
Jennings only needed four carries to rush for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Princeton's 48-10 win over Independence.
Zachary Putnam, Conotton Valley
The senior signal caller was solid in Conotton Valley's 47-14 victory over Madonna, completing 33-of-46 passes for 428 yards and five touchdowns.
Caleb DeHaven, Albert Gallatin
DeHaven made it happen on both sides of the ball in Albert Gallatin's 48-20 win over Weir, rushing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and making seven tackles on defense.
Follow SBLive Tennessee throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App|
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports