WIAA 2A girls basketball: Move up to 2A hasn't slowed undefeated Deer Park
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Deer Park girls basketball team as the underdog is an easy narrative.
It’s also a false one.
These Stags, who moved up to 2A after playing for the 1A crown a year ago, aren’t the Cinderella at the Yakima Valley SunDome ball. They’re more in the wicked stepmother mold, smothering and beating down their opponents.
Unbeaten and seeded third in the 2A tournament, Deer Park matches up with No. 2 Ellensburg in Friday night’s semifinals at 9. The Bulldogs, champions in 2022 and ’23, also sport an unblemished record (26-0).
Top-seeded and defending champ Lynden, which is 26-0, meets No. 6 Prosser in the preceding semi at 7:15.
“I think we’re the uninvited guest here, which is kind of nice,” said Stags coach KC Ahrens, who’s quickly turned the Deer Park program into one a juggernaut. “Everybody talks about them which is perfect. I know our ceiling, no matter what we did, was three with the seeding committee, because the two teams that played for (the title) last year returned dang near everybody.”
The Stags, too, have everyone back and unleashed their organized chaos Thursday night on No. 4 W.F. West and reigning 2A player of the year Julia Dalan, who at 6-foot-2 was at least half a foot taller than those who logged time for Deer Park.
The Bearcats struggled against the Stags’ frenetic style, committing 19 turnovers, 13 of those Deer Park steals. Jacey Boesel and Brooklyn Coe provided the scoring punch with 20 and 18 points, respectively, to carry the Stage to the 56-45 victory.
Dalan had early success before the Stags controlled the action, taking several of their steals the other way before Dalan could back to clog the middle.
“We fly around pretty good,” he said. “If we get into transition before she gets down there …”
While the Stags didn’t have a great night shooting – 35% from both the field and 3-point land – Boesel and Coe connected enough to keep Deer Park comfortable ahead.
Boesel made 7 of 15 shots and added a game best 16 rebounds, while Coe made 4 of the 10 treys she shot. Ashlan Bryant added 11 points for the Stags.
Dalan finished with 14 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.