2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (1/11/2025)
The fallout from The Doc B is taken into account with this update of our national wrestling rankings. As usual, major tournaments provide major shake-ups, the biggest one this weekend being Buchanan, California’s Ashton Besmer (132) going from No. 28 to No. 6 after downing No. 6 Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) and No. 7 Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) in successive matches to win the title.
The Doc B also provided the emergence for a few California wrestlers who went from unranked to now occupying spots in our latest list such as Merced’s Nathaniel Granados (106), Buchanan’s Iva Arias (150), Birmingham’s Slava Shabazyana (165), and two from the hosts, Clovis High School, Anthony Garza (106) and Raymond Rivera (138). Shabazyana shocked previous No. 7 Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA). In all fairness, it should be noted that Garza had been at 113 Freddylbs where he was unranked but would have been ranked at 106.
We mentioned earlier in the season that at some point, we would start to remove inactive wrestlers from the rankings. That process began this week. Obviously, if they return to the mats, they will return to the rankings, but they should not be occupying spots that are now filled by active participants. Blair Academy’s No. 1 Leo DeLuca (120) made his return at the Arm Bar Duals.
Speaking of No. 16 Blair Academy (NJ), they and No. 14 St. Edward, Ohio will make the pilgrimage south to participate in a tri-meet in Florida with No. 4 Lake Highland Prep. Last year, the meeting was held during the middle of a snowstorm in Ohio, which precluded Blair from joining the fray. This edition will be held in Orlando with 60-degree temperatures.
The Eastern States Classic is taking place in New York. The Mid-Winter Mayhem is going down in Pennsylvania with a slew of nationally ranked wrestlers in attendance including those from No. 2 Bishop McCort, who just slayed former No. 1 Wyoming Seminary (PA) in a dual meet on Wednesday night. No. 5 Delbarton, New Jersey travels to Benedictine Prep in Virginia for the East Coast Catholic Classic, which features an all-private school field.
The country’s oldest high school wrestling tournament will have its 80th anniversary this weekend in Oklahoma as the Geary Invitational unfolds. Oklahoma powers No. 13 Stillwater and No. 15 Edmond North will be in attendance. The Rockwell Rumble in Utah will have Nevada’s No. 30 SLAM! Academy, who broke into our national team rankings this week, as well as the team they pushed out, Layton (UT).
Quite a few dual meet and dual meet tournaments occur this weekend. In Indiana, No. 19 Brownsburg hosts the IHSWCA State Duals with No. 25 Crown Point in the fold. A week after hosting their Invitational Tournament, Michigan’s Detroit Catholic Central hosts their Super Duals featuring No. 24 Dundee of Michigan, who won the team race at the Invitational and is the favorite here.
The Virginia Duals is another grand dual affair with multiple divisions and teams from locales far and near. In New Jersey, No. 28 St. Peter’s Prep hosts No. 27 Green Farms Academy (CT) and Germantown Academy (PA) in a tri-meet. Green Farms won the team title at the Sam Cali Tournament over the Christmas break where St. Peter’s placed third while missing some guys from their lineup. No. 28 Bergen Catholic welcomes No. 17 St. Joseph Regional into their home a week after defeating their rivals at the Catholic School Duals. A loss here would likely push St. Joseph farther down the ranks as we can’t keep ranking them on potential. Their missing stars are truly hurting them.
As usual, please direct any inquiries about the rankings or information to improve them to me at billybwrestling@yahoo.com . I respond to every email I receive and will always do so.
2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
3-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
5-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
6-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
7-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
8-Nathaniel Granado (Merced, CA) SR
9-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
10-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
11-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
12-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
13-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
14-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
15-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
16-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
17-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
18-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
19-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) FR
20-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
21-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
22-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
23-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
24-Connor Sheridan (Hauppauge, NY) SR
25-Lazaro Soto (Southwest Miami, FL)
26-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
27-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
28-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
29-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
30-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
HM:
Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) FR
Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) FR
Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) FR
Travis Bauer (Seneca, NJ) SR
Tristan Rosemeyer (Williamstown, NJ) FR
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
113 LBS
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
7-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
8-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
9-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
10-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
11-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
12-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
13-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
14-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
15-Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
16-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
17-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
18-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
19-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
20-Matteo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
21-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
22-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
23-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
24-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
25-Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
26-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
27-Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
28-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
29-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
30-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
HM:
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) FR
Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Christopher “Gabe” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Kael Davis (State College, PA) FR
Charlie Esposito (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
3-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
6-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
7-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
8-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
10-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
11-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
12-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
15-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
16-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
17-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
18-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
19-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
20-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
21-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
22-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
23-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
24-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
25-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
26-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
27-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
28-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
29-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
30-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
HM:
Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll, MD) SO
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
Abraham Coronado (McQueen, AZ)
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
126 LBS
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
6-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
7-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
8-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
9-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
12-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
13-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
14-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
15-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
16-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
18-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
19-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
20-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
21-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
22-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
23-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) JR
24-Anthony Mucci (Derry Area, PA) SR
25-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
26-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
27-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
28-Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
29-Harrison Haffner (Brecksville, OH) SR
30-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
HM:
Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Josh Vazquez (Montini Catholic, IL) SR
Greyson Music (Bishop McDeVitt, PA) SO
132 LBS
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
7-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
8-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
9-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
10-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
11-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
12-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
13-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
14-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
15-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
16-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SO
17-Billy Townson (Poway) SR
18-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
19-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
20-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
21-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
22-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
23-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
24-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
25-Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
26-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
27-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
28-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
29-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
30-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
HM:
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Jace Morgan (Adams, MI) SR
Preston LeFebere (Clarkston, MI) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Jackson Rush (West Perry, PA) SR
Vincent Paino (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
138 LBS
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
5-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
7-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
8-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
13-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
14-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
15-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
16-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
17-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
18-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
19-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
20-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
21-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
22-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)
23-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
24-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
25-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
26-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
27-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
28-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
29-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
30-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
HM:
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) JR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, CA) SO
144 LBS
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
8-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
9-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
10-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
11-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
12-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
13-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
14-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
15-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
16-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
17-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
18-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
19-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
20-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
21-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
22-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
23-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
24-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
25-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
26-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
27-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
28-Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
29-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
30-Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
HM:
Adam Butler (St. Edward, OH)
Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) SO
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Braden Priest (Bakersfiled, CA)
Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
Jack Dinwiddie (Wadsworth, OH) S
Aiden King (Bishop Hartley, OH) SR
Kaden Soto (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
Jake Zaltsman (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
6-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
8-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
9-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
10-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
11-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
12-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
13-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
14-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
15-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
16-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
17-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
18-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
19-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
20-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
21-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
22-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
23-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
24-Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
25-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
26-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
27-Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
28-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
29-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
30-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
HM:
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) JR
Marco Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) JR
157 LBS
1-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
5-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
7-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
8-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
9-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
10-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
11-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
12-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
13-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
14-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
15-Dallas Russell (Jeffesron, GA) JR
16-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
17-Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
18-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
19-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
20-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
21-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
22-Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
23-Beau Lewis (Great Brodge, VA) SR
24-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
25-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
26-Mark Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA)
27-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
28-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
29-Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
30-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
HM:
Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
Nadav Nafshi (Harriton, PA) SR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
Brayden Leach (Summit, TN) SR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley Secondary Center, PA) FR
165 LBS
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
6-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
7-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
8-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
9-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
11-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
12-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
13-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
14-Slava Shabazyana (Birmingham, CA)
15-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
16-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
17-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
18-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
19-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
20-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
21-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
22-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
23-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
24-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
25-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
26-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
27-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
28-Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
29-Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
30-Arment Waltenbaugh (The Hill School, PA) JR
HM:
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Anthony (Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
175 LBS
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
6-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
7-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
8-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
9-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
11-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
12-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
13-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
14-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
15-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
16-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
17-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
18-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
19-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
20-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
21-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
22-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
23-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
24-Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
25-Brody Catholic (IC Catholic, IL) JR
26-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
27-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
28-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
29-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
30-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
HM:
Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
Sebastian Martinez (Garbriel Richards, MI) SR
190 LBS
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
6-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
7-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
9-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
11-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
12-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
13-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
14-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
15-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
16-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
17-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
18-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
19-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
20-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
21-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
22-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
23-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
24-Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
25-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
26-Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
27-Ceasar Sala (Crown Point, IN) FR
28-Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
29-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
30-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
HM:
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
Cooper Reeves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) JR
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
4-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
11-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
12-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
13-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
14-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
15-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
16-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
17-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
18-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
19-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
20-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
21-Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
22-KingstonDaniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
23-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
24-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
26-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
27-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
28-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
29-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
30-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) FR
HM:
Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) SR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
285 LBS
1-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
2-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
4-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
5-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
6-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
7-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
11-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
12-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
13-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
14-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
15-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
16-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
17-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
18-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
19-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
20-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
21-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
22-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
23-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
24-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
25-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
26-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
27-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
28-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
29-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
30-Dom Iaquinto (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
HM:
Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR