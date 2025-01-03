2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (1/3/2025)
With Christmas and New Year’s in the rearview mirror, the wrestling season hits a stretch where the only interruptions before the post season will be weather related. Some states have just over a month left before their regular season winds down.
The next two weeks are typically the two busiest of the regular season. One of the last high-profile super tournaments takes place this weekend in California. The Doc Buchanan Tournament hosted by Clovis high school is like a West Coast Beast of the East. Teams travel from all over the country to attend but most are from the western third of the map.
While there are a few teams from the eastern part of the nation, the ranked teams in attendance at The Doc B are all from areas close to Clovis High School. The hosts are ranked 25th in the nation and the numbers eight through 11 teams in our team rankings will be there as well. They are also from California – St. John Bosco, Buchanan, Poway and Gilroy.
No. 20 Sunnyside from Arizona and No. 25 Layton of Utah fill out the ranked programs in attendance. The brackets will be filled with ranked individuals to create a tournament that is one of the most difficult in the nation alongside Beast of the East, Escape the Rock, Ironman, PowerAde and the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Other top-notch events this weekend are the Cheesehead in Wisconsin, where No. 19 Southeast Polk from Iowa will attend. The Detroit Catholic Central Invitational in Michigan with D.C.C. and No. 23 Dundee, Michigan. The Rumble on the Red at the Fargo Dome in North Dakota doesn’t have any top teams but ranked individuals will be all over those mats. The Prep Slam hosted by Holy Innocents in Georgia features a lot of the top private schools from the southern region.
The Clash National Duals takes place in Minnesota. A lot of teams on the outside of our rankings that are in the numbers 30 to 40 range will be there as well as our No. 26 squad St. Michael Albertville, MN and other Minnesota powers, including Apple Valley and Hastings. Top Iowa teams Bettendorf and Don Bosco are also in the field. Marist from Chicago, Illinois is their state’s notable entry alongside Hononegah.
Speaking of dual meets, Christian Brothers Academy in New Jersey is hosting the Catholic School Duals which features New Jersey private school teams No. 6 Delbarton, No. 7 St. Joseph Regional, No. 28 Bergen Catholic, No. 29 St. Peter’s Prep and St. John Vianney.
No. 2 Faith Christian Academy (PA) and No. 30 Green Farms Academy (CT) head to Rhode Island to square off with Ponaganset on Saturday. Green Farms Academy recently won a close match, 35-30, over Ponaganset at the Hall of Fame Duals Classic just before Christmas in the seventh-place match.
As usual, feel free to send any questions about the rankings or information to improve them our way. I answer every email I receive billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
3-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
4-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
5-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
6-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
7-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
8-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
9-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
10-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
11-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
12-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
13-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
14-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
15-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
16-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
17-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
18-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
19-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
20-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SO
21-Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) FR
22-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
23-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
24-Lazaro Soto (Southwest Miami, FL)
25-Domonic Cordero (Cleveland, TN) FR
26-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
27-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
28-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
29-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
30-Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
HM:
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) FR
Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) FR
Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) FR
Travis Bauer (Seneca, NJ) SR
Tristan Rosemeyer (Williamstown, NJ) FR
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
113 LBS
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
5-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
6-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
7-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
8-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
9-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
10-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
11-Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
11-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
13-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
14-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
15-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
16-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
17-Matteo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
18-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
19-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
20-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
21-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
22-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
23-Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
24-Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
25-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
26-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
27-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
28-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
29-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
30-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) FR
HM:
Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Christopher “Gabe” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
Kael Davis (State College, PA) FR
Charlie Esposito (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
3-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
6-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
7-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
8-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
10-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
11-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
12-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
15-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
16-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
17-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
18-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
19-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
20-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
21-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
22-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
23-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
24-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
25-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
26-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
27-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
28-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
29-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
30-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
HM:
Carson Dupill (Greeneville, TN) SR
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Abraham Coronado (McQueen, AZ)
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
Cooper Merli (Newburgh FA, NY) JR
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
126 LBS
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
6-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
7-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
8-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
9-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
10-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
12-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
13-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
14-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
15-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
16-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
18-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
19-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
20-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
21-Harrison Haffner (Brecksville, OH) SR
22-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
23-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
24-Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
25-Anthony Mucci (Derry Area, PA) SR
26-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
27-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
28-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
29-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) SR
30-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
HM:
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Josh Vazquez (Montini Catholic, IL) SR
132 LBS
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
8-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
9-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
10-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
11-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
12-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
13-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
14-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
15-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
16-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
17-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
18-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
19-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
20-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
21-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
22-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
23-Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
24-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
25-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
26-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
27-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
28-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
29-Jace Morgan (Adams, MI) SR
30-Preston LeFevre (Clarkston, MI) SR
HM:
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Jackson Rush (West Perry, PA) SR
Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
Billy Townson (Poway) SR
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Vincent Paino (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SO
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
138 LBS
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
5-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
7-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
9-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
10-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
12-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
13-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
14-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
15-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
16-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
17-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
18-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
19-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
20-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
21-Aiden Simmons (Bakersfield, CA) SR
22-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
23-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
24-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
25-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
26-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
27-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
28-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
29-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
30-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
HM:
Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) SR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
144 LBS
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
8-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
9-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
10-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
11-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
12-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
13-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
14-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
15-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
16-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
17-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
18-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
19-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
20-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
21-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
22-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
23-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
24-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
25-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
26-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
27-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
28-Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
29-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
30-Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
HM:
Adam Butler (St. Edward, OH)
Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) SO
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
Jack Dinwiddie (Wadsworth, OH) S
Aiden King (Bishop Hartley, OH) SR
Kaden Soto (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
Jake Zaltsman (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) JR
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
6-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
8-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
9-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
10-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
13-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
14-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
15-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
16-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
17-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
18-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
19-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
20-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
21-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
22-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
23-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
24-Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
25-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
28-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
29-Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
30-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
HM:
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
Billy Greenwood (Poudre, CO) SR
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) JR
Marco Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
157 LBS
1-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
5-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
7-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
8-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
9-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
10-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
11-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
12-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
13-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
14-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
15-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
16-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
17-Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
18-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
19-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
20-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
21-Beau Lewis (Great Brodge, VA) SR
22-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
23-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
24-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
25-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
26-Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
27-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
28-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
29-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
30-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
HM:
Nadav Nafshi (Harriton, PA) SR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Brayden Leach (Summit, TN) SR
Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley Secondary Center, PA) FR
Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR
Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) JR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
165 LBS
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
6-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
7-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
8-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
9-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
11-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
12-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
13-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
14-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
15-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
16-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
17-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
18-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
19-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
20-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
21-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
22-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
23-Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
24-Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
25-Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) SR
26-Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
27-Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
28-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
29-Arment Waltenbaugh (The Hill School, PA) JR
30-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
HM:
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) JR
Sebastian Martinez (Gabriel Richards, MI) SR
Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Grayson Carpenter (Arlington Martin, TX) SR
JT Bowers (West Laurens, GA) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
175 LBS
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
6-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
7-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
8-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
9-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
10-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
11-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
12-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
13-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
14-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
15-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
16-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
17-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
18-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
19-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
20-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
21-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
22-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
23-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
24-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
25-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
26-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
27-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
28-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
29-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
30-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
HM:
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
190 LBS
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
6-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
7-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
9-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
11-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
12-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
13-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
14-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
15-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
16-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
17-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
18-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
19-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
20-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
21-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
22-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
23-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
24-Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
25-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
26-Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
27-Ceasar Sala (Crown Point, IN) FR
28-Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
29-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
30-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
HM:
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
Cooper Reeves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
4-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
7-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
8-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
9-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
10-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
11-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
12-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
13-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
14-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
15-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
16-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
17-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
18-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
19-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
20-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
21-Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
22-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
23-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
24-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
25-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
26-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
27-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
28-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) FR
29-KingstonDaniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
30-Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
HM:
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) SR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
285 LBS
1-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
2-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
6-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
7-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
8-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
9-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
12-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
13-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
14-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
15-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
16-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
17-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
18-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
19-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
20-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
21-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
22-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
23-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
24-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
25-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
26-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
27-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
28-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
29-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
30-Dom Iaquinto (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
HM:
Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR