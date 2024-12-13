2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (12/13/2024)
Things are really rolling now with the 2024-25 high school wrestling season as New Jersey kicks-off its season this weekend. The most interesting event there being the Robin Leff Tournament hosted by Southern Regional. No. 15 Blair Academy will be one of the attendees.
There are no tournaments in the country this week that compare or are in the vicinity of last week's Walsh Ironman. We get that next week, however, with the Beast of the East in Delaware, but there are still some very good mid-level events on tap.
Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (12/11/2024)
A few of those are the Roughneck Duals in Ohio with No. 16 Perrysburg, Mid-America Nationals in Enid, Oklahoma, No. 18 Southeast Polk hosts Red Owens in Iowa, and Webber Lawson in Fremont, CA. No. 8 Gilroy and No. 25 Clovis will be at the Webber Lawson, although, neither of these teams usually bring their full “A” team to this function.
On Friday night, there is a huge dual meet in Pennsylvania where newly minted No. 1 Faith Christian Academy will host the team it just knocked off the throne at Ironman, No. 4 Wyoming Seminary. The match is slated for a 7pm start time in the Lion’s Canaan Campus Gym.
There were far too many rankings changes associated with Ironman to list here. We talked about some of the bigger moments in our Ironman article and in our weekly Lower Weight and Upper Weight Wrestlers of the Week polls.
We are beginning to see where wrestlers are, at the very least, starting out the season. We have moved wrestlers around based on where we saw them wrestling last week. For some of these guys, this is the first time we’ve seen them on the mat since Super 32, and a lot of them are up one weight class from then. A lot of that has to do with S32’s one weigh-in the day before, which encourages weight cutting.
One thing I do want to point out regarding how rankings work is movement. Wrestler “A” may move up or down in the rankings based on what others do. “A” may be undefeated in Mid-January and see himself going up and down, and wonder how could that be if I haven’t lost?
I saw it a few times when factoring in last week’s results where it went both ways. In a few weights “A” moved down three or four spots because a wrestler ahead of him, “B,” who was there because of a head-to-head win or common opponent suffered some losses to guys who were able to move ahead of “B.”
On the flip side, “B” may have moved down behind “A,” even though they didn’t meet because “B” lost to someone that “A” beat. Sometimes these moves involve a chain of three or four wrestlers, so they all move as a group. Sometimes, two or three new guys emerge into these spots and push others who were already there down the ranks.
Pay attention to the weights each week. Print out a copy, then when next week’s come along, you can sit them side by side and start to see the fascinating way the rankings morph throughout the year.
There is always logic behind all the ranking changes. They can all be explained. There is no randomness at play here. If you have questions or information to help improve the rankings. Feel free to reach out to me. I respond to every email I receive. billybwrestling@yahoo.com
106
1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
2-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
3-Samuel Sanchez (Calvary Chapel, CA) FR
4-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
6-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
7-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
8-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
9-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
10-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
11-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
12-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
13-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
14-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
15-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
16-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
17-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
18-Lazarus McEwen (Olympia, WA) FR
19-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
20-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
21-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
22-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
23-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SO
25-Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) FR
26-Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central, SD) SO
27-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
28-Kaison Schreier (Fort Osage, MO) JR
29-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
30-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
HM:
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) FR
Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
Teequavious Mills (Stone Mountain, GA) JR
Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) FR
Tyler Verceles (Loyola, MD) FR
113
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
3-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
7-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
8-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
9-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
10-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
11-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
12-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
13-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
14-Colby Martinelli (Pennridge, PA) SR
15-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
16-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
17-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
18-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
19-Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
20-Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
21-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
22-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
24-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
25-Charlie Esposito (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
26-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
27-Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) FR
28-Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) JR
29-Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
30-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
HM:
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
3-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
6-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
7-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
8-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
10-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
11-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
12-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
13-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
14-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
15-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
16-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
17-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
18-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
19-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
20-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
21-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
22-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
23-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
24-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
25-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
26-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
27-Carson Dupill (Greeneville, TN) SR
28-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
29-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
30-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
HM:
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Joe Curry (Licking Valley, OH) JR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Cooper Merli (Newburgh FA, NY) JR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) JR
126
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
4-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
5-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
7-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
8-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
9-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
11-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
12-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
13-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
14-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
16-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
17-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
18-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
19-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
20-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
21-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
22-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
23-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
24-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
25-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) SR
26-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
27-Haakon Peterson (Hollondale, WI) JR
28-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
29-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
30-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
HM:
Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Harrison Haffner (Brecksville, OH) SR
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
3-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
7-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
8-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
9-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
10-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
12-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
13-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
14-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
15-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
16-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
17-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
18-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
19-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
20-Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
21-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
22-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
23-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
24-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
25-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
26-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
27-Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
28-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
29-Billy Townson (Poway) SR
30-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
HM:
Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SO
Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
Easton Broxterman (Topeka-Washburn Rural, KS) JR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
Stockton Allen (Stillwater, OK) SR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Eddie Goss (Center Grove, IN) SR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
5-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
8-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
13-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
14-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
15-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
16-Aiden Simmons (Bakersfield, CA) SR
17-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
18-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
19-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
20-Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
21-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
22-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
23-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
24-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
25-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
26-Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) SR
27-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
28-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
29-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
30-Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) SR
HM:
Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
6-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
7-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
8-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
9-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
10-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
11-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
12-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
13-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
14-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
15-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
16-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
17-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
18-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
19-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
20-Kaden Soto (Perrysburg, OH) SR
21-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
22-Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
23-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
24-Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) SR
25-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
26-Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) JR
27-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
28-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) JR
29-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
30-Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
HM:
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
Aidan Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) FR
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
James Whitbred (State College, PA) SO
Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SO
Tyler Turzinski (Shakopee, MN) SR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Dominic Ferraro (Pine-Richland, PA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Donovan Edwards (Southwest Guilford, NC) SR
Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
150
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
2-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
6-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
7-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
8-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
9-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
10-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
13-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
14-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
15-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
16-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
17-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
18-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
19-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
20-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
21-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
22-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
23-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
24-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
25-Tigren Greyan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
26-Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
27-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
28-Steel Meyers (Trinity Christian Academy, TX) SO
29-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
30-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
HM:
Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
Matthew Smith (Midd-West, PA) SR
Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Dominic Serio (West Aurora, IL) JR
Marco Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
157
1-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
5-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
6-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
7-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
8-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
9-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
10-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
11-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
12-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
13-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
14-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) SO
15-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
16-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
17-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
18-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
19-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
20-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
21-Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
22-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
23-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
24-Brayden Leach (Summit, TN) SR
25-Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley Secondary Center, PA) FR
26-Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR
27-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
28-Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
29-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
30-Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) JR
HM:
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) JR
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Zach Ballante (St. Joe Regional, PA) SR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
Leonard Ashley (First Colonial, VA) SR
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
Jared Goldberg (St. Edward, OH) SR
Silas Stits (Center Grove, IN) SR
165
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
4-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
8-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
9-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
12-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
13-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
14-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
15-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
16-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
17-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
18-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
19-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
20-Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
21-Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
22-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
23-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
24-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
25-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
26-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
27-Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
28-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
29-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
30-Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
HM:
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) JR
Christian Burd (Hershey, PA) JR
Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Sebastian Martinez (Gabriel Richards, MI) SR
Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
175
1-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
6-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
7-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
8-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
9-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
10-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
11-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
12-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
14-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
15-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
16-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
17-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
18-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
19-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
20-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
21-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
22-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
23-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
24-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
25-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
26-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
27-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
28-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
29-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
30-Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
HM:
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) SR
Kole Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR
Leister Bowling IV (Mead, CO) SR
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
4-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
5-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
6-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
7-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
8-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
9-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
11-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
12-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
13-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
14-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
15-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
16-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
17-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
18-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
19-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
20-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
21-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
22-Cooper Reeves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
23-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
24-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
25-Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
26-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
27-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
28-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
29-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
30-Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
HM:
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
Ceasar Sala (Crown Point, IN) FR
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) JR
Anthony Lowe (Brunswick, GA) SR
Brock Sullivan (Union Pines, NC) SR
Carter Vannest (John H Pitman, CA) JR
Alex Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
7-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
8-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
11-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
12-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
13-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
14-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
15-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
16-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
17-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
18-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
19-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
20-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
21-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
22-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
23-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
24-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
25-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
26-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
27-Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
28-Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
29-Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
30-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
HM:
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) JR
Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) JR
Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR
Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
285
1-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) SR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
5-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
7-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
8-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
9-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
12-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
13-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
14-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
15-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
16-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
17-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
18-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
19-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
20-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
21-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
22-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
23-Cael DeNigris (Delaware Military Academy, DE) SR
24-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
25-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
26-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SO
27-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
28-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
29-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
30-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) JR
HM:
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Charles Weidman (Xavier, CT) SR
Dom Iaquinto (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR