2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (12/20/2024)
As the Christmas Break approaches, it is a time to relax for everyone except the wrestling community. In fact, rest is the farthest thing from happening as the events taking place over the next ten days are some of the most difficult of the high school season. So, there will not be events where you can coast through the competition just to stay sharp.
On each coast we have a major event taking place. On the East Coast, there is the prestigious Beast of the East which is held at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Beast is one of the five most difficult tournaments that occur each season and the action gets underway on Saturday with the quarters, semis and finals being wrestled on Sunday.
On the other side of the country, we have the Reno Tournament of Champions, which unfolds with the traditional Friday and Saturday structure. Reno will be the first time we see a lot of the top California teams on the national stage. The Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada will be the setting for another one of the top tournaments in the nation.
In the middle of the country, the National Hall of Fame Duals will be held on Friday and Saturday at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. The field is not as strong as last year’s when seven of the top ten programs in the country were on hand, but the firepower is still there with No. 4 Bishop McCort (PA) being the favorites, and No. 6 Delbarton (NJ), No. 10 Edmond North (OK), No. 14 Stillwater, No. 19 Sunnyside (AZ), and No. 22 Massillon Perry (OH) amongst the ten-team slate.
Last year, there were a few California teams on hand, but none this year. Others rounding out the attendees are Arlington Martin (TX), Green Farms Academy (CT), Joliet Catholic (IL), and Ponaganset (RI).
There are a few other high-level tournaments in different locales on Friday and Saturday including The Knockout Christmas Classic in Kissimmee (FL), the KC Stampede in Kansas City (MO), and the Mat Boss Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester.
On Saturday, the Carnahan Memorial Invitational will be hosted by Crown Point High School in Indiana. After Christmas Day, there will be a slew of traditional holiday tournaments that take place annually, none bigger than the PowerAde Tournament hosted by Canon-McMillan High School in Pennsylvania (December 27th and 28th).
There was more weight-class movement this week as we see more guys step on the mats for the first time this season. Some of them we haven’t seen compete since Fargo in July. It’s early in the season and some of these wrestlers may drop to a lower weight after the two-pound allowance that follows the Christmas Break.
But in the interest of accuracy, we have placed them where we see them competing now. We have no problems moving guys around week to week if it’s necessary. Our only goal here is accuracy and fairness. We won’t go into detail about our process (we’ve done that in the past).
But please realize, one win can’t change your past. If you have a series of losses to unranked guys on your ledger and break through and beat someone on the list, it doesn’t mean you are going to be included. Before we add any wrestler in, we do research on them. If we can add them in, we do. In some cases, the recent results are anomalies that need to be backed up with more likewise results in the future.
If you see anything we missed or have information to improve the rankings, don’t hesitate to let us know. I respond to every email I receive and will continue to do so. You may contact us at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI 2024-25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
106
1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
2-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
4-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
6-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
7-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
8-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
9-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
10-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
11-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
12-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
13-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
14-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
15-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
16-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
17-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
18-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
19-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
20-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
21-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
22-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
23-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SO
25-Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) FR
26-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
27-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
28-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
29-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
30-Teequavious Mills (Stone Mountain, GA) JR
HM:
Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) FR
Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) FR
113
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
5-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
6-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
7-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
8-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
9-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
10-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
11-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
12-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
13-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
14-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
15-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
16-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
17-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
18-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
19-Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
20-Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
21-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
22-Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) FR
23-Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
24-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
25-Kole Davidheiser (The Hill School, PA) JR
26-Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) FR
27-Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
28-Charlie Esposito (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
29-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
30-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
HM:
Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) JR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
3-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
6-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
7-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
8-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
9-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
10-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
11-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
12-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
13-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
14-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
15-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
16-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
17-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
18-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
19-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
20-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
21-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
22-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
23-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
24-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
25-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
26-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
27-Carson Dupill (Greeneville, TN) SR
28-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
29-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
30-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
HM:
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Joe Curry (Licking Valley, OH) JR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
Cooper Merli (Newburgh FA, NY) JR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) JR
Curtis Nelson (Ridely, PA) SR
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
126
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
4-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
5-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
7-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
8-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
9-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
11-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
12-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
13-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
14-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
16-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
17-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
18-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
19-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
20-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
21-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
22-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
24-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
25-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) SR
26-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
27-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
28-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
29-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
30-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
HM:
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Harrison Haffner (Brecksville, OH) SR
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
3-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
7-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
8-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
9-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
10-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
12-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
13-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
14-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
15-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
16-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
17-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
18-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
19-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
20-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
22-Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
23-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
24-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
25-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
26-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
27-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
28-Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
29-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
30-Jackson Rush (West Perry, PA) SR
HM:
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
Billy Townson (Poway) SR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SO
Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
Stockton Allen (Stillwater, OK) SR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
5-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
6-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
8-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
9-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
10-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
11-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
12-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
13-Aiden Simmons (Bakersfield, CA) SR
14-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
15-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
16-Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
17-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
18-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
19-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
20-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
21-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
22-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
23-Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) SR
24-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
25-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
26-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
27-Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) SR
28-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
29-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
30-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
HM:
Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SO
Vincent Paino (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
6-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
7-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
8-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
9-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
10-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
11-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
12-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
13-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
14-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
15-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
16-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
17-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
18-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
19-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
20-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
21-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
22-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
23-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
24-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
25-Kaden Soto (Perrysburg, OH) SR
26-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
27-Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
28-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
29-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
30-Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) JR
HM:
JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) JR
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Aidan Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) FR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SO
Tyler Turzinski (Shakopee, MN) SR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
150
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
2-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
6-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
7-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
8-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
9-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
10-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
11-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
12-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
13-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
14-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
15-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
16-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
17-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
18-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
19-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
20-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
21-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
22-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
23-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
24-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
25-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
26-Tigren Greyan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
27-Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
28-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
29-Steel Meyers (Trinity Christian Academy, TX) SO
30-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
HM:
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Marco Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
157
1-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
5-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
7-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
8-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
9-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
10-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
11-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
12-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
13-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
14-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) SO
15-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
16-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
17-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
18-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
19-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
20-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
21-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
22-Brayden Leach (Summit, TN) SR
23-Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley Secondary Center, PA) FR
24-Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR
25-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
26-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
27-Arment Waltenbaugh (The Hill School, PA) JR
28-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
29-Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
30-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
HM:
Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) JR
Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) JR
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Zach Ballante (St. Joe Regional, PA) SR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
Leonard Ashley (First Colonial, VA) SR
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
165
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
4-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
8-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
9-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
12-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
13-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
14-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
15-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
16-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
17-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
18-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
19-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
20-Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
21-Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
22-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
23-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
24-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
25-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
26-Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
27-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
28-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
29-Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
30-Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
HM:
Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) JR
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Sebastian Martinez (Gabriel Richards, MI) SR
Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
175
1-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
6-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
7-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
8-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
9-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
10-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
11-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
12-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
13-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
14-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
15-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
16-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
17-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
19-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
20-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
21-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
22-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
23-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
24-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
25-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
26-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
27-Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
28-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
29-Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
30-Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
HM:
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Kole Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR
Leister Bowling IV (Mead, CO) SR
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
4-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
5-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
6-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
7-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
8-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
9-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
11-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
12-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
13-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
14-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
15-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
16-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
17-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
18-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
19-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
20-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
21-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
22-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
23-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
24-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
25-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
26-Cooper Reeves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
27-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
28-Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
29-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
30-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
HM:
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
Ceasar Sala (Crown Point, IN) FR
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) SR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
7-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
8-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
11-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
12-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
13-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
14-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
15-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
16-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
17-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
18-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
19-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
20-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
21-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
22-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
23-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
24-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
25-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
26-Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
27-Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
28-Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
29-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
30-Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
HM:
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) JR
Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) JR
Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR
Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
285
1-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) SR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
5-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
7-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
8-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
9-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
12-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
13-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
14-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
15-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
16-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
17-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
18-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
19-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
20-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
21-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
22-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
23-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
24-Luke Randazzo (Loyola Blakefield, MD) SR
25-Cael DeNigris (Delaware Military Academy, DE) SR
26-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
27-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
28-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SO
29-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
30-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
HM:
Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Charles Weidman (Xavier, CT) SR
Dom Iaquinto (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR