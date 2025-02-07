2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (2/7/2025)
The wrestling postseason is in full effect in a number of states now, especially the dual meet competitions that lead to state champions.
All eyes will be on Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon as it is very likely that the No. 1 and 2 teams in the country will meet to decide, not just the top dog in the AA Division, but the top dog in the national rankings as well. Their journey starts with Friday night’s quarterfinals.
Faith Christian Academy looks set to clash with No. 10 Bishop McDevitt in Saturday morning’s semifinals, while McCort will get an easier foe as there are no other nationally ranked teams in the bracket.
On the AAA side, No. 29 Bethlehem Catholic downed No. 35 Notre Dame-Green Pond in their regionals and are left as the sole nationally ranked team in the field.
Iowa’s dual meet states are this Saturday with No. 21 Southeast Polk the obvious favorite in the 3A class. Other state dual championships are taking place in Nebraska and North Carolina.
The OHSWCA hosts an “unofficial” dual meet state tournament in which teams are not required to compete. One of the nation’s best teams No. 19 Perrysburg is sitting it out leaving No. 11 St. Edward, No. 14 Massillon Perry and No. 23 Brecksville to duke it out for Division I supremacy in Ohio.
Individual state tournaments are beginning this weekend with Nevada having all their divisions on the mat and Utah starting with the small schools in 1A and 2A.
Michigan will have their individual district tournaments. Regional level competition is unfolding in Texas and Indiana. This is the second of four steps for Indiana, with the semi-state and the states to come next.
There is still some regular season action left in various states. Two big dual meets on Saturday are No. 9 Blair Academy facing off with visitors from elsewhere in New Jersey, No. 30 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 4 Lake Highland Prep will travel across the country, from Florida to Arizona, where they will tangle with Valiant College Prep.
Valiant Prep is not a member of any athletic association, so they are unable to compete during the high school season. The only action they see during the winter months is at college opens and the rare duals scheduled with teams such as the Highlanders. Last year, Blair Academy was in on this affair.
The changes to the rankings this week were subtle. As we head deeper into the postseason, the big shakeups will start occurring again. This week’s adjustments were based on results, some on weight changes, and also the continuation of removing inactive competitors.
As usual, if you have any questions or information to improve the rankings, please contact me at billybwrestling@yahoo.com . I respond to every email I receive.
2024-25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
3-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
5-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
6-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
7-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
8-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
9-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
10-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
11-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
12-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
13-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
14-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
15-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
16-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
17-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
18-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
20-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
21-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
22-Thomas Boyce (Conwell Egan, PA) SO
23-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
24-Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
25-Beau Fennick (Franklin Regional, PA) FR
26-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) FR
27-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
28-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
29-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
30-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
HM:
Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) SO
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) FR
Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
113 LBS
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
7-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
8-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
9-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
10-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
11-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
12-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
13-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
14-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
15-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
16-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
17-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
18-Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
19-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
20-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
21-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
22-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
23-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
24-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
25-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
26-Matteo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
27-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
28-Thunder Beard (Central Dauphin, PA) JR
29-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) SO
30-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
HM:
Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) FR
Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
3-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
4-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
5-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
6-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
7-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
9-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
10-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
12-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
15-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
16-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
17-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
18-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
19-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
20-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
21-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
22-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
23-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
24-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
25-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
26-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
27-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
28-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
29-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
30-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
HM:
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll, MD) SO
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
Abraham Coronado (McQueen, AZ)
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
126 LBS
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
6-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
7-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
8-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
9-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
10-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
12-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
13-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
14-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
15-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
16-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
17-Greyson Music (Bishop McDeVitt, PA) SO
18-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
19-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
20-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
21-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
22-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
23-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
24-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) JR
25-Anthony Mucci (Derry Area, PA) SR
26-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
27-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
28-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
29-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
30-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
HM:
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
Harrison Haffner (Brecksville, OH) SR
Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Colton Hagerty (Washington Township, NJ) JR
132 LBS
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
9-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
10-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
11-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
12-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
13-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
14-Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) FR
15-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
16-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
17-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
18-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
19-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
20-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
21-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
22-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
23-Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
24-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
25-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
26-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
27-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
28-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
29-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
30-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
HM:
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Jace Morgan (Adams, MI) SR
Preston LeFevre (Clarkston, MI) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Alan Salguero Jr (Orting, WA) SR
Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Jackson Rush (West Perry, PA) SR
Vincent Paino (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
138 LBS
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
5-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
7-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
8-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
10-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
11-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
12-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
13-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
14-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
15-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
16-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
17-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
18-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
19-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
20-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
21-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)
22-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
23-Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
24-Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
25-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
26-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
27-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
28-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
29-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
30-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
HM:
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
144 LBS
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
8-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
9-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
10-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
11-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
12-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
13-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
14-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
15-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
16-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
17-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
18-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
20-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
21-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
22-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
23-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
24-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
25-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
26-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
27-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
28-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
29-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
30-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
HM:
Braden Priest (Bakersfiled, CA) SR
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SO
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
JahKari Clark (Valley, West Des Moines, IA) SR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
5-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
6-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
8-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
9-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
10-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
13-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
14-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
15-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
16-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
17-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
18-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
19-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
20-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
21-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
22-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
23-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
24-Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
25-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
26-Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
27-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
28-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
29-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
30-Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
HM:
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) JR
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) JR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) JR
Londen Murphy (Archbishop Moeller, OH) SR
Chris Anguiano (Millikan, CA) SO
157 LBS
1-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
2-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
5-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
7-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
8-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
10-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
11-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
12-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
13-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
14-Dallas Russell (Jeffesron, GA) JR
15-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
16-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
17-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
18-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
19-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
20-Beau Lewis (Great Brodge, VA) SR
21-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
22-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
23-Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
24-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
25-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
26-Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
27-Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
28-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
29-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
30-Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
HM:
Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
Jack Ferguson (Yorkville, IL) JR
Markez Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA)
Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA)
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
165 LBS
1-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
4-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
7-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
8-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
9-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
11-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
12-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
13-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
14-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
15-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
16-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
17-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
18-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
19-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
20-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
21-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
22-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
23-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
24-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
25-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
26-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
27-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
28-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
29-Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
30-Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
HM:
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Anthony (Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
175 LBS
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
5-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
6-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
7-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
8-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
12-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
13-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
14-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
15-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
16-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
17-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
18-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
19-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
20-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
21-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
22-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
23-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
24-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
25-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
26-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
27-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
28-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
29-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
30-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
HM:
Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) SR
Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
190 LBS
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
5-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
6-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
7-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
9-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
11-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
12-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
14-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
15-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
16-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
17-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
18-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
19-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
20-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
21-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
22-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
23-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
24-Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
25-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
26-Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
27-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) FR
28-Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
29-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
30-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
HM:
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
Cooper Reeves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) JR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
4-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
11-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
12-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
13-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
14-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
15-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
16-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
17-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
18-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
19-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
20-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
21-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
22-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
23-KingstonDaniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
24-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
25-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
26-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
27-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
28-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
29-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
30-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
HM:
Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) FR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO
Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) SO
Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) JR
Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA) SR
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
285 LBS
1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
6-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
7-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
9-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
10-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
11-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
12-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
13-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
14-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
15-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
16-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
17-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
18-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
19-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
20-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
21-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
22-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
23-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
24-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
25-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
26-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
27-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
28-Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
29-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
30-Kolton Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk, IA) SR
HM:
Kaydon Williams (Corney Canyon, UT) SR
Elmotie Williams (Liberty North, MO) SR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR