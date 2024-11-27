2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings: Final Update
We’re here—the 2024-2025 high school wrestling season is officially underway! Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas have been active for a few weeks already. Illinois has joined them with a few events before Thanksgiving. Following the holiday break, every state in the country will kick off their season, except for New Jersey, which begins in mid-December.
With our final edition of the rankings before things kick off, we’ve narrowed it down to one wrestler per team, per weight. Additionally, we’ve removed Valiant Prep wrestlers since they don’t compete during the regular season. They will be added back in come March when they return to the mats in an official capacity.
The Walsh Ironman takes place next weekend (Dec. 6-7). The Ironman is widely regarded as the most challenging high school tournament in the country. It promises to deliver a ton of excitement and is sure to shake up these carefully cultivated rankings.
We say “carefully cultivated” with all the humility possible. We conduct an incredible amount of research and maintain detailed records on not just every wrestler in our rankings, but also every wrestler on our radar—probably 60 to 70 at each weight class. This level of research and record-keeping allows us to be highly accurate.
Instead of speculating or vaguely remembering results, we always have every match right in front of us. This wealth of data enables us to fine-tune the rankings. We can explain every placement. These rankings are not randomly thrown together; there’s a rationale behind where every wrestler is ranked.
One big win shouldn’t—and won’t—erase a series of bad losses. Similarly, a single bad loss doesn’t necessarily cancel out a string of significant victories. National rankings are always subject to change, as upsets are a constant factor. That’s where our detailed record-keeping comes into play.
Because we document every match for each wrestler, it’s easy for us to compare multiple athletes side by side and arrive at the most logical rankings order based on all outcomes—not just recent ones. Of course, recent results take precedence, but as we mentioned, a wrestler’s past record doesn’t disappear due to one new result, whether it’s positive or negative.
Our next update will come before Ironman. Once we have the seeds for the Ironman and the Dan Gable Donnybrook, which also takes place next weekend, we’ll make any necessary changes to weight classes. While we’ve seen lineups for many of the top teams, we know adjustments will be needed over the first few weeks of the season.
The Dan Gable Donnybrook is facing a challenge this year due to the timing of the Thanksgiving holiday. Traditionally held the weekend before Ironman, the Donnybrook now shares the same dates as Ironman, which means many national powerhouses that usually attend won’t be there this year.
As always, please send any rankings inquiries or information to billybwrestling@yahoo.com. I respond to every email I receive and will continue to do so. I greatly appreciate and enjoy engaging with the wrestling community.
106
1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
2-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
3-Samuel Sanchez (Calvary Chapel, CA) FR
4-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
5-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
6-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
7-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
8-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
9-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
10-Lazarus McEwen (Olympia, WA) FR
11-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
12-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
13-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
14-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
15-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
16-Kaison Schreier (Fort Osage, MO) JR
17-Christopher Swann (Central (Carroll), GA) JR
18-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
19-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
20-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
21-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
22-Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central, SD) SO
23-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
24-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
25-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
26-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
27-Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) FR
28-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
29-Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
30-Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
HM:
Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SO
Teequavious Mills (Stone Mountain, GA) JR
Preston Bubash (Elizabeth Forward, PA) FR
Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
113
1-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
2-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, NJ) FR
3-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
4-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
5-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
6-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
7-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
8-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
9-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
10-Nikos Filipos (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
11-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
12-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
13-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
14-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
15-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
16-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
17-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
18-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
19-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
20-Colby Martinelli (Pennridge, PA) SR
21-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
22-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
23-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
24-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
25-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
26-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
27-Blake Frantz (Wadsworth, OH) JR
28-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
29-Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
30-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
HM:
Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SO
Zack Samano (Chino, CA) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
4-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
6-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
7-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
8-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
9-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
10-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
11-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
12-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
13-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
14-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
15-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
16-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
17-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
18-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
19-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
20-Lander Bosh (Mountain Ridge, UT) JR
21-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
22-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
23-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
24-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
25-Carson Dupill (Greeneville, TN) SR
26-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
27-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
28-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
29-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
30-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
HM:
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) JR
126
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
4-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
5-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
7-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
8-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
9-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
10-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
11-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
12-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
13-Devon Miller (Westmoore, OK) SR
14-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
15-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
16-Haakon Peterson (Hollondale, WI) JR
17-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
18-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
19-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
20-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
21-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
22-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
23-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) SR
24-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
25-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
26-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
27-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
28-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
29-Eddie Goss (Center Grove, IN) SR
30-Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
HM:
Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Josh Vazquez (Montini Catholic, IL) SR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
7-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
8-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
9-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
10-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
11-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
13-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
14-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
15-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
16-Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
17-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
18-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
19-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
20-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
21-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
22-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
23-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
24-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
25-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
26-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
27-TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
28-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
29-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
30-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
HM:
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SO
Easton Broxterman (Topeka-Washburn Rural, KS) JR
Stockton Allen (Stillwater, OK) SR
Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
Phoenix Contos (Waite, OH) SR
Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Maximus Riggins (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) SR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
3-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
4-Billy DeKraker (Blair Academy, NJ - ???) SR
5-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
8-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
9-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
10-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
12-Aiden Simmons (Bakersfield, CA) SR
13-Jason Worthley (Fremont, UT) SR
14-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
15-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
16-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
17-Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
18-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
19-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
20-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
21-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
22-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
23-Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) SR
24-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
25-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
26-Maximus Brady Mariner, FL) SR
27-Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) SR
28-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
29-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
30-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
HM:
Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SO
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
6-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
7-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
8-Nate Askew (Baylor, TN) SR
9-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
11-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
12-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
13-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
14-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
15-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
16-Dominic Wilson (Rockwall, TX) JR
17-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
18-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
19-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
20-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
21-Leo Maestas (Clovis West, CA) SR
22-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
23-Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
24-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
25-Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) SR
26-Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
27-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
28-Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) JR
29-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
30-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) JR
HM:
Jayden Colon (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Dominic Ferraro (Pine-Richland, PA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
James Whitbred (State College, PA) SO
Donovan Edwards (Southwest Guilford, NC) SR
Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SO
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) JR
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
150
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
2-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Dorian Olivarez (Spring, TX) SR
5-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
6-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
7-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
8-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
9-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
10-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
11-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
12-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
13-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
14-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
15-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
16-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
17-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
18-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
19-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
20-Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
21-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
22-Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) JR
23-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
24-Dominic Serio (West Aurora, IL) JR
25-Tigren Greyan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
26-Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
27-Silas Stits (Center Grove, IN) SR
28-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
29-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
30-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
HM:
Marco Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
Luke Murray (Peninsula Catholic, VA) SR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
157
1-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
4-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
5-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
6-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
7-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
8-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
9-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
10-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
11-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
12-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
13-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
14-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
15-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
16-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) SO
17-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
18-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
19-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
20-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
21-Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
22-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
23-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
24-Brayden Leach (Summit, TN) SR
25-Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR
26-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SO
27-Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
28-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
29-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) JR
30-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
HM:
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Zach Ballante (St. Joe Regional, PA) SR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
Leonard Ashley (First Colonial, VA) SR
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Nadav Nafshi (Harriton, PA) SR
John Jurkovic (Gilman, MD) SR
Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
165
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
6-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
7-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
8-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
9-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
10-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
11-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
12-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
13-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
14-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
15-Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
16-Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
17-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
18-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
19-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
20-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
21-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
22-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
23-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
24-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
25-Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
26-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
27-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
28-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
29-Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
30-Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
HM:
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) JR
Christian Burd (Hershey, PA) JR
Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Evan Rizzo (Brecksville, OH) SR
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
175
1-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
6-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
7-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
8-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
9-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
10-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
11-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
12-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
13-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
14-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
15-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
16-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
17-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
18-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
19-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
20-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
21-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
22-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
23-Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
24-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
25-Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
26-Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
27-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
28-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
29-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
30-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
HM:
Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) SR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
Kole Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR
Carson Mize (Marysville, OH) SR
Leister Bowling IV (Mead, CO) SR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
Chase Miller (Glenvar, VA) SR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
3-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-De’Alcapon Veazy (Fort Wayne, IN) SR
6-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
7-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
8-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
9-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Catholic, IL) SO
10-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
11-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
12-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
13-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
14-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
16-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
17-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
18-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
19-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
20-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
21-Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
22-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
23-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
24-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
26-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
27-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
28-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
29-Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) JR
30-Anthony Lowe (Brunswick, GA) SR
HM:
Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Brock Sullivan (Union Pines, NC) SR
Carter Vannest (John H Pitman, CA) JR
Alex Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) JR
Preston Marchesseault (Ponaganset, RI) SR
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Kaleb Jackson (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Temuulen Mendbileg (St. Benedict’s, NJ) SR
Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
7-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
8-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
9-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
10-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
11-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
12-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
13-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
14-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
15-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
16-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
17-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
18-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
19-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
20-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
21-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
22-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
23-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
24-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
26-Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
27-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
28-Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
29-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
30-Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
HM:
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) JR
Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) JR
Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR
Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
285
1-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) SR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
8-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
9-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
10-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
11-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
12-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
13-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
14-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
15-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
16-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
17-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
18-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
19-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
20-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
21-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
22-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
23-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
24-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
25-Cael DeNigris (Delaware Military Academy, DE) SR
26-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
27-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
28-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
29-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
30-Charles Weidman (Xavier, CT) SR
HM:
Dom Iaquinto (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR