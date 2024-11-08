2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings: Update No. 2
The Brian Keck Preseason Nationals concluded two weeks ago and last weekend saw the PNL Fall Classic in Kansas City unfold. With that, the major pre-season tournaments are in the books, and this is where things stand regarding the national rankings as wrestlers start to gear up for the high school season.
We won’t rush through tournament results just to get an updated set of rankings out. The fallout from Super 32 took well over two weeks to sort through. Thoroughness takes time. We will not add any wrestler into the rankings without doing research on them. That research is time consuming as is creating sheets for the wrestlers as they emerge onto the national scene.
As we dig into a wrestler’s past, that may reveal someone who has just not had the opportunity to breakout yet and has recently done so. There are also the aberrations, where a guy picked up one big win but a look at his past indicates it may have been fluky and in those instances, said wrestler will need to add another quality win to their resume for inclusion in our rankings.
2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings: Pre-Super 32 Update
2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings
There are also wrestlers who have been added in because our research shows them beating our new arrival during the last calendar year. An example of this is Ian Fritz of Utah, who used to wrestle in North Carolina, owning multiple wins over Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA), who broke into the honorable mention section at 157-pounds with his Super 32 performance.
Super 32 caused far too many shifts to mention them all here. As we’ve stated before, some rankings choices are a matter of opinion, while others are arrived at due to the detailed records that we keep on every wrestler who is on our radar. If you see something you have a question about or have information we may be overlooking, please reach out to me at billybwrestling@yahoo.com .
I have responded to every message I’ve ever received and will continue to do so. I like transparency and can explain why everyone is ranked in the order they are. These are not randomly thrown together. There is a tremendous amount of thought and time put into this.
Folkstyle results will be used over the Olympic Styles since most of the wrestling occurs in Folkstyle. The results from the other disciplines are a big factor though, as they may be the only time two wrestlers have met or picked up common opponent results for ranking purposes. These rankings factor in all a wrestler's matches, not just ones in a specific style.
As of now, we are still allowing multiple entries per team at some weights. Weight certifications are starting to take place across the country and some states (Georgia and Illinois for example) will begin their season this month. The majority of the country gets underway in December, though, so until we have clarity on weight decisions, we will be placing people at the weights we see them competing at right now. Some who were at Super 32 wrestled at a higher weight in subsequent events and we have moved them to the higher or most recent weight class.
We will have one more set of rankings released near the end of November that will factor in all weight class information we can get our hands on. Please use the email listed above to send us weight class information. We want these to be as accurate as possible, but not everyone has stepped on the mat yet this pre-season, so we are still guessing on quite a few wrestler’s weight classes.
106
1-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
2-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
4-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
5-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
6-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
7-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
8-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
9-Christopher Swann (Central (Carroll), GA) JR
10-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
11-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
12-Lazarus McEwen (Olympia, WA) FR
13-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
14-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
15-JoJo Burke (St. Joe’s Regional, NJ) FR
16-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
17-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
18-Kaison Schreier (Fort Osage, MO) JR
19-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
20-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
21-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
22-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) FR
23-Charles Esposito (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
24-Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central, SD) SO
25-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
26-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
27-Cole Caniglia (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
28-Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
29-Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) FR
30-Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
HM:
Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SO
Teequavious Mills (Stone Mountain, GA) JR
Preston Bubash (Elizabeth Forward, PA) FR
Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
113
1-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
2-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, NJ) FR
3-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
4-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe’s Regional, NJ) JR
5-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
6-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
7-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
8-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
9-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
10-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
11-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
12-Nikos Filipos (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
13-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
14-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
15-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
16-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
17-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
18-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
19-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
20-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
21-Colby Martinelli (Pennridge, PA) SR
22-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
23-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
24-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
25-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
26-Blake Frantz (Wadsworth, OH) JR
27-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
28-Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
29-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
30-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
HM:
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SO
Zack Samano (Chino, CA) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
4-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
6-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
7-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
8-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
9-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
10-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
11-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
12-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
13-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
14-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
15-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
16-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
17-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain) SO
18-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
19-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
20-Lander Bosh (Mountain Ridge, UT) JR
21-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
22-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
23-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
24-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
25-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
26-Carson Dupill (Greeneville, TN) SR
27-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
28-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
29-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
30-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
HM:
Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) JR
126
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
4-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
5-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
7-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
8-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
9-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
10-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
11-Devon Miller (Westmoore, OK) SR
12-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
13-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
14-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
15-Haakon Peterson (Hollondale, WI) JR
16-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
17-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
18-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
19-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
20-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
21-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) SR
22-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
23-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
24-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
25-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
27-Eddie Goss (Center Grove, IN) SR
28-Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
29-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
30-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
HM:
Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Josh Vazquez (Montini Catholic, IL) SR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Maximus Riggins (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Tyler DeKraker (Faith Christan Academy, PA) JR
5-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
7-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
8-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
9-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
10-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
12-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
13-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
14-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
15-Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
16-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
17-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
18-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
19-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
20-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
21-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
22-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
23-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
24-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
25-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
26-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
27-Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
28-TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
29-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
30-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
HM:
Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Caleb Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SO
Easton Broxterman (Topeka-Washburn Rural, KS) JR
Stockton Allen (Stillwater, OK) SR
Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
Phoenix Contos (Waite, OH) SR
Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) SR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
3-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
5-Billy DeKraker (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
6-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
7-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
8-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
9-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
11-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
12-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
13-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
14-Aiden Simmons (Bakersfield, CA) SR
15-Jason Worthley (Fremont, UT) SR
16-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
17-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
18-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
19-Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
20-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
21-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
22-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
23-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
24-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
25-Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) SR
26-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
27-Maximus Brady Mariner, FL) SR
28-Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) SR
29-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
30-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
HM:
Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
Leo Maestas (Clovis West, CA) SR
Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) JR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
6-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
7-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
8-Nate Askew (Baylor, TN) SR
9-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
10-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
13-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
14-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
15-Dominic Wilson (Rockwall, TX) JR
16-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
17-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
18-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
19-Joseph Sanderfer (St. Edward, OH) SR
20-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
21-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
22-Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
23-Jacob Schmadeke (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
24-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
25-Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) SR
26-Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
27-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
28-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
29-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
30-Jayden Colon (St. Charles East, IL) SR
HM:
Dominic Ferraro (Pine-Richland, PA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
James Whitbred (State College, PA) SO
Donovan Edwards (Southwest Guilford, NC) SR
Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SO
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (Hersey, IL) SR
Michael Wilson (Catholic Central, MI) SR
Will Anderson (Athens, AL) SR
150
1-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
4-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
5-Dorian Olivarez (Spring, TX) SR
6-Cooper Hilton (Baylor, TN) SR
7-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
8-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
10-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
11-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
12-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
13-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
14-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
15-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
16-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
17-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
18-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
19-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
20-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) SO
21-Zach Ballante (St. Joe’s Regional, PA) SR
22-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
23-Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
24-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
25-Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) JR
26-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
27-Dominic Serio (West Aurora, IL) JR
28-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
29-Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
30-Silas Stits (Center Grove, IN) SR
HM:
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Marco Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
John Jurkovic (Gilman, MD) SR
Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
Luke Murray (Peninsula Catholic, VA) SR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
157
1-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
4-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
5-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
6-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
7-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
8-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
9-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
10-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
11-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
12-Isaias Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)
13-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
14-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
15-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
16-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
17-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
18-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
19-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
20-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
21-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
22-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
23-Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
24-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
25-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
26-Brayden Leach (Summit, TN) SR
27-Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR
28-Tigren Greyan (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
29-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SO
30-Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
HM:
Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) JR
Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
Leonard Ashley (First Colonial, VA) SR
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Nadav Nafshi (Harriton, PA) SR
Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
165
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
6-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
8-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
9-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
11-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
12-Liam Carlin (Burnt Hills, NY) SR
13-Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
14-Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
15-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
16-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
17-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
18-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
19-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
20-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
21-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
22-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
23-Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
24-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
25-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
26-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
27-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
28-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
29-Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
30-Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
HM:
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) JR
Christian Burd (Hershey, PA) JR
Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Evan Rizzo (Brecksville, OH) SR
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
175
1-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Ponderosa, CO) SR
4-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
6-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
7-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
8-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
9-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
10-Jonathan Rocha (Buchanan, CA) JR
11-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
12-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
13-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
14-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
15-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
16-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
17-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
18-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
19-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
20-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
21-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
22-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
23-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
24-Ethan Teague (Tuttle, OK) SR
25-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
26-Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
27-Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
28-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
29-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
30-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
HM:
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
Brian Chamberlain (The Phelps School, PA) JR
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) SR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
Kole Katschor (Dundee, MI) SR
Carson Mize (Marysville, OH) SR
Leister Bowling IV (Mead, CO) SR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
3-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-De’Alcapon Veazy (Fort Wayne, IN) SR
6-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
7-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
8-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Catholic, IL) SO
9-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
10-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
11-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
12-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
13-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
14-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
15-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
16-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
17-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
18-Aidan Ysaguirre (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
19-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
20-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
21-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
22-Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
23-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
24-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
25-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
26-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ)
27-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
28-Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
29-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
30-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SO
HM:
Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) JR
Anthony Lowe (Brunswick, GA) SR
Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Brock Sullivan (Union Pines, NC) SR
Carter Vannest (John H Pitman, CA) JR
Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) JR
Preston Marchesseault (Ponaganset, RI) SR
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Kaleb Jackson (St. Joe’s Regional, NJ) SR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
7-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
8-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
11-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
12-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
13-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
14-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
15-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
16-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
17-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
18-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
19-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
20-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
21-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
22-Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
23-Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
24-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
25-Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
26-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
27-Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
28-Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
29-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
30-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
HM:
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) JR
Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) JR
Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR
Gabriel Smith (Gilman, MD) SR
Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) JR
285
1-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) SR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
6-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
7-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
8-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
9-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
12-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
13-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
14-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
15-Brock Kehler University, WV) SR
16-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
17-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
18-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
19-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
20-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
21-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
22-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
23-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
24-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
25-Cael DeNigris (Delaware Military Academy, DE) SR
26-Delmar White (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
27-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
28-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
29-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
30-Charles Weidman (Xavier, CT) SR
HM:
Dom Iaquinto (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR