Post Fargo national high school individual wrestling rankings
Fargo has ended and with that the graduating seniors have officially finished their high school careers. Since the seniors were able to wrestle throughout the summer, we have kept them in our rankings. Likewise, incoming freshman have not been added to the rankings yet as they were not yet high school students. Some states do allow eighth graders to compete amongst the high school ranks and those grapplers do appear if they have earned a spot.
When we release our first set of rankings for the 2024-2025 season, the incoming freshmen will make their first appearance in our rankings. We are not saying other entities that do rankings are wrong, we are simply stating how we handle these things.
That being said, we’ve mentioned before that 80% of our rankings are based on Folkstyle and the Olympics styles (Freestyle and Greco-Roman) inform the rankings, so ridiculous results do not lead to us reinventing the wheel.
We witnessed some outcomes that were outliers while watching Fargo unfold. There were far too many to name here, but two examples happened to Ohio’s Grey Burnett and Wisconsin’s Charlie Millard. Millard was able to bounce back for third in FS, but Burnett suffered two losses where his opponent achieved quick technical superiority results with back points awarded that would not garner any points in Folkstyle.
The Olympic style results do count, though, and in the absence of any other data, they become very relevant. But, if multiple Folkstyle results suggest the FS/GR outcome was fluky, we are cognizant of that, which is reflected in the rankings.
We do our best to have everyone in the right weight class. We slot them where we last saw them compete. No one has been removed for inactivity, either. Not competing over the summer did not hurt wrestlers who have earned their way into the rankings. They may have moved up or down based on what others have done, but they were not penalized for skipping competitions.
A few wrestlers outperformed expectations, although most of those guys do specialize in the Olympic Styles and don’t replicate that success in Folkstyle. New York’s Dunia Sibomana (113), Washington’s Smokey McClure (144), Massachusetts’s Elliott Humphries (165), and two Colorado wrestlers Brandon Dean (150) and Dante Hutchings (165) stand out as such examples.
Sibomana has shown promise but has always seemed to take a loss that keeps him out of the rankings until he captured the Junior FS crown at Fargo. McClure and Humphries failed to place at the National Prep Tournament but reached the Junior FS finals at Fargo. Dean has not done much of note until recently, while Hutchings was just third in his state tournament. Their Fargo performances could not be ignored.
These are our final rankings for the 2023-2024 season. This version allows multiple members of the same team to be in a weight class. For example, 138 has three Lake Highland Prep, Florida wrestlers listed (Jayce Paridon, Colin Kacena, and Charlie DeSena). At the end of the regular high school season, we released final rankings for each weight class separately. Those did not allow for multiple entries and had everyone in their high school weight class. Since then, guys have moved up and down in weight and the Olympic Styles have forced changes that could not be ignored.
All the rankings can be explained. We keep detailed sheets on every wrestler. For inquiries or to present info we may have missed please contact us at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
Final SBLive 2023-24 Post Season National High Wrestling Individual Rankings
106
1-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SO
2-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) FR
4-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) FR
5-Justin Farnsworth (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
6-Turner Ross (Simley, MN) FR
7-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) FR
8-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) FR
9-Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) 8th
10-Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) FR
11-Anthony Mason (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
12-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) FR
13-Christopher Swann (Central (Carroll), GA) SO
14-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SO
15-Antonio Quiroz (SLAM!, NV) JR
16-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) FR
17-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SO
18-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph’s Regional, NJ) SO
19-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) FR
20-Blake Woodard (Buchanan, CA) SO
21-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SO
22-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) FR
23-Brady Byrd (Washington, IL) SR
24-Daniel Alire (Kofa, AZ) JR
25-Allen Woo (Montini Catholic, IL) FR
HM :
Caden Correll (Normal, IL) JR
Kole Davidheiser (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) FR
Liam Collins (Prior Lake, MN) FR
Michael Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) FR
113
1-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SO
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Pomona, CO) FR
3-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) FR
4-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
5-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SO
6-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SO
7-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) FR
8-Ezekiel Witt (Manhattan, KS) SR
9-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SO
10-Abram Cline (Granite Hills, CA) SR
11-Tyeler Hagensen (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR
12-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SO
13-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) FR
14-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) JR
15-Killian Coluccio (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
16-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Wilber-Clatonia, NE) SO
17-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
18-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) FR
19-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SO
20-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) JR
21-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SO
22-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SO
23-Brayden Teunissen (Marian, IL) JR
24-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) FR
25-Raekwon Shabazz (Xavier, CT) SR
HM:
Colby Martinelli (Pennridge, PA) JR
Connor Lenahan (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SO
Dominic Morrison (Hatboro-Horsham, PA) FR
Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA)
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) JR
Austin Grzywinski (Simley, MN) SR
Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) SO
Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) 8th
Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) FR
Oumar Tounkara (Teaneck, NJ) JR
Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SO
Mason Jones (Lake Central, IN) SR
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Beric Jordan (Noble, OK) SR
3-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
5-Ethan Rivera (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
6-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) FR
7-Ayden Smith (Notre Dame, PA) SR
8-Louie Gill (Reynolds, PA) SR
9-Mack Mauger (Blackfoot, ID) SR
10-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
11-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
12-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
13-Bryson Valdez (Aztec, NM) SR
14-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
15-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain) FR
16-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
17-Blake Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
18-Davis Motyka (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
19-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO
20-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SO
21-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) JR
22-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SO
23-Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
24-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SO
25-Musa Tamaradze (MA) JR
HM:
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SO
JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) FR
Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SO
Hunter Taylor (Liberty, MO) SR
Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SO
Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SO
Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Curtis Nelson (Ridley, PA) JR
Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township, PA) SR
Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) FR
Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) FR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) FR
126
1-Luke Lilledahl (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) JR
3-Isaiah Quintero (El Dorado, CA) SR
4-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) JR
5-Koufax Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR
6-Christian Castillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
7-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
8-Gage Walker (Bixby, OK) SR
9-Haakon Peterson (Hollondale, WI) SO
10-Leo Maestas (Clovis West, CA) JR
11-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
12-Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional, PA) SR
13-Lincoln Sledzianowski (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
14-Mason Ziegler (Quakertown, PA) SR
15-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) FR
16-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) JR
17-Cam Stinson (Mallard Creek, NC) SR
18-Jermaine “JJ” Peace (Cane Bay, SC) SR
19-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) FR
20-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SO
21-Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) JR
22-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) JR
23-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
24-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) FR
25-Bruno Cassioppi (Honengah, IL) FR
HM:
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SO
Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) FR
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge, ID) SR
Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SO
Porter Matecki (Whitfield, MO) SR
Billy Townson (Poway, CA) JR
Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Carson Doolittle (Webster City, IA) SR
Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) JR
Keyan Hernandez (Billings West, MT) SR
132
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
4-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR
5-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) JR
6-Nikolaus O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
7-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) JR
8-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
9-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SO
10-Dillon Campbell (Legacy Christian, OH) SR
11-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SO
12-Charlie Robson (Conwell Egan, PA) SR
13-Mason Gibson (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
14-Tyler DeKraker (PA) SO
15-Adrian Meza (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
16-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
17-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
18-Draegen Orine (Seckman, MO) SR
19-Logan Swensen (Wayzata, MN) SR
20-Manuel Saldate (SLAM, NV) JR
21-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) JR
22-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SO
23-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SO
24-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR
25-John Provencio (Morenci, AZ) SR
HM:
Jarvis Little (Summit, TN) SR
Cale Seaton (Iowa City, City High, IA) SR
Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) JR
Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) FR
Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) JR
Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SO
Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) FR
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) 8th
Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) FR
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SO
Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Austin Collins (Wray, CO) FR
138
1-Ben Davino (St. Charles East, IL) SR
2-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
3-Kyler Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
4-Alex Braun (Woodbury, MN) SR
5-Tyler Guerra (St. Charles East, IL) SR
6-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) JR
7-Billy DeKraker (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Hunter Hollingsworth (Edmond North, OK) SR
9-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
10-Jack Nelson (Westonka, MN) SR
11-Kade Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
12-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
13-Carter Freeman (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR
14-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) JR
15-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SO
16-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) JR
17-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) JR
18-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SO
19-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
20-Charles Curtis (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
21-Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) JR
22-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) JR
23-Carson Exferd (Nampa, ID) SR
24-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR
25-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) JR
HM:
Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) JR
Gavin Navida (Poway, CA) SR
Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Matt Hart (OH) SR
Brady Ison (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) JR
Colin Kacena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SO
Carter Nogle (Mt. St. Joe, MD) SR
Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SO
Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) JR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
2-Aden Valencia (Ann Sobrato, CA) SR
3-Luke Simcox (Central Mountain, PA) SR
4-Dorian Olivarez (Spring, TX) JR
5-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) JR
6-Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis, MN) SR
7-Pierson Manville (State College, PA) SR
8-JJ McComas-Rogers (Stillwater, OK) SR
9-Jack Consiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
10-Layton Schneider (Edmond North, OK) SR
11-Logan Rozynski (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
12-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) JR
13-Ryan Bennett (St. Edward, OH) SR
14-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
15-Jace Roller (Bixby, OK) SR
16-Gabriel Bouyssou (Scituate, RI) SR
17-Jaydon Robinson (Winter Springs, FL) SR
18-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) JR
19-Moses Mirabal (Gilroy, CA) SR
20-Alessandro Nini (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
21-Omar Ayoub (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR
22-Kane Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar, IA) SR
23-Brayden Robison (Westlake, UT) SR
24-Brodie Dominique (Archbold, OH) SR
25-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SO
HM:
David Gleason (Staley, MO) JR
Kolter Burton (Century, ID) SR
Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) JR
Mason Barvitskie (Southern Columbia, PA) SR
Joey Iamunno (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
Nate Askew (NC) JR
Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SO
Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) SO
Kyrel Leavell (Warren Central, IN) SR
Israel Petite (Nordonia, OH) SR
Nick Blackburn (Mentor, OH) SR
Justin Gates (Davison, MI) SR
Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) JR
Smokey McClure (WA) SR
150
1-Brock Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) SR
2-Jaxon Joy (Wadsworth, OH) SR
3-Cameron Catrabone (Williamsville, NY) SR
4-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) JR
5-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
6-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) JR
7-Paul Kelly (Poway, CA) JR
8-Jason Mara (Meridian, ID) SR
9-Ethan Parco (Los Gatos, CA) SR
10-Miguel Estrada (Frontier, CA) SR
11-Will Denny (Marist, IL) JR
12-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SO
13-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) JR
14-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) FR
15-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) JR
16-August Hibler (Leona, NJ) SR
17-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
18-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SO
19-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SO
20-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) JR
21-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) JR
22-Gavin Linsman (Liberty, MO) SR
23-Ty Wilson (Dublin Scioto, OH) SR
24-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) JR
25-Wyatt Krejsa (Center Grove, IN) SR
HM:
Nathan Rickards (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SO
Daishun Powe (Gardendale, AL) SR
Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) JR
Brandon Dean (CO)
Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR
Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) JR
Jesse Vanorden (Wantagh, NY) SR
Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) JR
Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR
Drew Roskos (Delran, NJ) SR
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) FR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) FR
157
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) JR
2-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
3-Conner Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
4-Grigor Cholakyan (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
5-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
6-Andrew Barbosa (Palm Desert, CA) SR
7-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) JR
9-Isaias Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)
10-Laird Root (Poway, CA) SR
11-Landyn Sommer (Stillwater, OK) SR
12-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
13-Matthew Henrich (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
14-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) JR
15-Paul Ognissanti (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
16-Cooper Hilton (TN) JR
17-Darius Marines (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
18-Eugene Harney (Sycamore, OH) SR
19-Eddie Enright (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
20-Jeremy Ginter (Whitmer, OH) SR
21-Kael Voinovich (Iowa City, IA) SR
22-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SO
23-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) JR
24-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) JR
25-Caleb Olson (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
HM:
Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) JR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO
Frank DiBella (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
Bryce Griffin (Civic Memorial, IN) SR
Jadon Skellenger (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) JR
Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SO
Thomas Stofka (First Colonial, VA) SR
Ayson Rice (Canton, SD) SR
Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SO
165
1-LaDarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) JR
2-Joseph Sealey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Ethan Birden (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) JR
5-Charlie Millard (Homestead, WI) SR
6-Collin Guffey (Granite Hills, CA) SR
7-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
8-Clay Giddens-Buttram (Bixby, OK) SR
9-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) JR
10-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SO
11-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
12-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) JR
13-Latrell Schafer (Veterans, GA) SR
14-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
15-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) JR
16-Logan Fowler (Cleveland, TN) SR
17-Nick Kunstek (Pottsville, PA) SR
18-Cory Thomas (Pontiac, MI) SR
19-Colin Young (Wahlert, Dubuque, IA) SR
20-Chris Crawford (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
21-Collin Carrigan (Glenbard West, IL) SR
22-Gunnar Garelli (Lyons, IL) SR
23-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
24-Kendrick Hodge (Somerset, FL) SR
25-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) JR
HM:
Brent Nicolosi (Haverhill, MA) SR
Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
David Alonso (Palm Desert, CA) SR
Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SO
Gunner Holland (Osceola, FL) SR
Dante Hutchings (Pomona, CO) SR
Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) JR
Austin Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
Andrew Reall (Ponaganset, RI) SR
Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) SO
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SO
175
1-Zack Ryder (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Angelo Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SR
3-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
4-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
5-LJ Araujo (Bismarck, ND) SR
6-Gage Wright (Parkersburg South, WV) SR
7-Tyler Eise (Ponderosa, CO) JR
8-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
9-Louis Cerchio (Delbarton, NJ) SR
10-Cole Han-Lindemyer (Farmington, MN) SR
11-Dominic Federici (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
12-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) JR
13-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) JR
14-Gunner Cramblett (Graham, OH) SR
15-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) JR
16-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) SO
17-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) JR
18-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SO
19-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) JR
20-Elijah Penton (Winter Springs, FL) SR
21-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) JR
22-Trey Craig (MO)
23-Jake Stoffel (Appleton North, WI) SR
24-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) JR
25-Matthew Jens (Grayslake Central, IL) SR
HM:
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) JR
Hudson Rogers (Meridian, ID) SR
Silas Dailey (Plymouth, WI) SR
Jed Wester (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
Sam Gautreau (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
Max Magayna (Waterloo East, IA) SR
Gage LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) JR
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) JR
Landon Jones (Harrison, GA) SR
Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SO
Hunter Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin, PA) SR
Omer Barak (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
190
1-Aeoden Sinclair (Milton, WI) SR
2-Connor Mirasola (West Bend West, WI) SR
3-Karson Tompkins (Midlothian, TX) SR
4-Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone, PA) SR
5-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) JR
6-Colin Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
7-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) JR
8-Eddie Neitenbach (Buckeye, OH) SR
9-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) JR
10-Anders Thompson (Flathead, MT) SR
11-Cole Bartram (Northern York, PA) SR
12-De’Alcapon Veazy (Fort Wayne, IN) JR
13-Hoke Poe-Hogan (Commerce, GA) SR
14-Sonny Kling (Canyon Springs, CA) SR
15-Jake Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
16-Nate Taylor (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
17-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) JR
18-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO
19-Marcell Booth (Apple Valley, MN) SR
20-Aydan Carlson (St. Francis, MN) SR
21-Wyatt Ingham (Amery, WI) SR
22-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SO
23-Talon McCollom (Edmond North, OK) SR
24-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) JR
25-Lars Michaelson (Bremerton, WA) SR
HM:
Andrew McMonagle (Central, PA) SR
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) JR
Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Nick Wehmeyer (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) JR
Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) JR
Thomas Sandoval (Vacaville, CA) SR
Diego Costa (Palm Desert, CA) SR
Trenton Blomquist (Yuma Catholic, AZ) SR
Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) JR
Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Aidan Ysaguirre (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
215
1-Cody Merrill (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Cole Mirasola (West Bend West, WI) SR
3-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Rune Lawrence (Frazier, PA) SR
5-Max Shulaw (St. Francis Desales, OH) SR
6-Sawyer Bartelt (South Dade, FL) SR
7-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SO
8-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) JR
9-Anthony Harris (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
10-Robert Platt (Poway, CA) SR
11-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SO
12-Cy Kruse (Totino-Grace, MN) SR
13-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
14-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) JR
15-Quin Morgan (Mounds View, MN) SR
16-Dillon Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
17-Will Clark (Crown Point, IN) SR
18-Cayaen Smith (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
19-Vincent Lee (Delbarton, NJ) SR
20-Hudson Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
21-Brenan Morgan (Central Valley, PA) SR
22-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
23-Noah Wenzel (Dakota, IL) SR
24-James Miller (Salesianum, DE) SR
25-Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
HM:
Caleb Marzolino (Abington Heights, PA) JR
Brayden Bush (Pleasant Hill, MO) SR
Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) JR
Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) JR
Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) JR
Michael Calcagno (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
Ian Smith (Northwestern, WI) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) JR
Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SO
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) JR
Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) JR
Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SO
285
1-Dillan Johnson (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
2-Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR
3-Carter Neves (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) JR
5-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
6-Koy Hopke (Amery, WI) SR
7-Sean Kinney (Nazareth, PA) SR
8-Nick Pavlechko (State College, PA) SR
9-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
10-Daniel Herrera (Ames, IA) SR
11-Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg, VA) SR
12-Jay Henderson (Wood Cross, UT) SR
13-Richard Thomas (Edmond North, OK) SR
14-Aidan Fockler (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
15-Spencer Lanosga (Jesuit, LA) SR
16-Calvin Lachman (Quakertown, PA) SR
17-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) JR
18-Shilo Jones (Mountain View, ID) SR
19-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SO
20-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) JR
21-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
22-Oscar Williams (Edmond North, OK) SR
23-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) JR
24-Jackson Barnhart (Champaign (Centennial), IL) SR
25-Jacob Levy (Carrollton, GA) JR
HM:
John Pardo (Kennett, PA) SR
Will Sather (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
Mason Knipp (Columbus Catholic, IA) SR
Brock Arndt (Appleton North, WI) SR
Brett Carroll (Olathe East, KS) SR
Grant Stromberg (Mukwonago, WI) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SO
Brock Kehler University, WV) JR
Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) JR
James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SO