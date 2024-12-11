Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (12/11/2024)
Fresh off its victory at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, one the nation's premier regular season wrestling events, Faith Christian Academy takes over as the No. 1 team in our National High School Wrestling Team Rankings.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 2
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 4
3. St. Joe Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 3
4. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 4
5. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 5
6. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 6
7. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 7
8. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 9
9. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 16
10. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 10
11. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 12
12. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 14
13. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 15
14. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 17
15. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 18
16. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 20
17. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: Not ranked
18. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 18
19. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: Not ranked
20. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: Not ranked
21. Skutt Catholic, NE
Previous rank: Not ranked
22. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 13
23. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 19
24. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 21
25. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 23
26. Bettendorf, IA
Previous rank: 25
27. Northampton, PA
Previous rank: Not ranked
28. Detroit Catholic Central, MI
Previous rank: Not ranked
29. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: Not ranked
30. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: Not ranked