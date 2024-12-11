High School

Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (12/11/2024)

Faith Christian takes over at No. 1; Malvern Prep climbs seven spots to No. 9; Rankings extended from 25 to 30 teams

Fresh off its victory at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, one the nation's premier regular season wrestling events, Faith Christian Academy takes over as the No. 1 team in our National High School Wrestling Team Rankings.

1. Faith Christian Academy, PA

Previous rank: 2

2. Bishop McCort, PA

Previous rank: 4

3. St. Joe Regional, NJ

Previous rank: 3

4. Wyoming Seminary, PA

Previous rank: 4

5. Lake Highland Prep, FL

Previous rank: 5

6. Delbarton, NJ

Previous rank: 6

7. St. John Bosco, CA

Previous rank: 7

8. Gilroy, CA

Previous rank: 9

9. Malvern Prep, PA

Previous rank: 16

10. Stillwater, OK

Previous rank: 10

11. St. Edward, OH

Previous rank: 12

12. Buchanan, CA

Previous rank: 14

13. Poway, CA

Previous rank: 15

14. Edmond North, OK

Previous rank: 17

15. Blair Academy, NJ

Previous rank: 18

16. Perrysburg, OH

Previous rank: 20

17. Brownsburg, IN

Previous rank: Not ranked

18. Southeast Polk, IA

Previous rank: 18

19. Sunnyside, AZ

Previous rank: Not ranked

20. Bethlehem Catholic, PA

Previous rank: Not ranked

21. Skutt Catholic, NE

Previous rank: Not ranked

22. Massillon Perry, OH

Previous rank: 13

23. Crown Point, IN

Previous rank: 19

24. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ

Previous rank: 21

25. Clovis, CA

Previous rank: 23

26. Bettendorf, IA

Previous rank: 25

27. Northampton, PA

Previous rank: Not ranked

28. Detroit Catholic Central, MI

Previous rank: Not ranked

29. St. Michael Albertville, MN

Previous rank: Not ranked

30. Dundee, MI

Previous rank: Not ranked

