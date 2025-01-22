Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/22/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyson Martin of Aquinas (WI).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 19.
Jace Province (Deer Creek, OK) 144
In the finals of the COAC Tournament, the unranked Province defeated honorable mention Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK), 7-4.
Seth Syra (Avon, IN) 150
Syra is unranked in the country and faced No. 26 Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) in the championship match at the Hoosier Crossroads Conference Tournament where he pinned his foe in the third period, 5:48.
Jack Ferguson (Yorkville, IL) 157
The Illini Classic field is mostly filled with Illinois teams, but Clovis North made the trek from California and No. 20 Markez Del Bosque squared off with Ferguson, who is not ranked, in those finals. Ferguson came out ahead with a 10-3 tally.
Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) 175
At the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout, Helgeson encountered the hosts No. 28, Lincoln Jipp, in the gold medal bout and edged his adversary, 1-0.
Kendall Drake (Wyoming Seminary, PA) 190
Drake stepped on the mat at last Friday’s dual meet at Blair Academy in New Jersey facing a guy who has been ranked at 190lbs and was currently ranked 28th at 215. Drake, who has never been ranked, won a tight one over Snyder, 5-4, to help lead his squad to victory.
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) 215
The Catholic Invitational provided the stage for Boyle to upset honorable mention Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) with a 3-1 decision in the finals.
Coby Merrill (JW North, CA) 285
No. 1 Nicolas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) made his return to the mat at the 5 Counties Tournament, setting up a highly anticipated showdown with No. 5 Merrill. After a scoreless first, and before Sahakian’s lingering injury reared its head, Merrill took control with a powerful takedown in the second period following a Sahakian escape. Another takedown would be added in the third to take a 7-1 lead before Sahakian chose to medically forfeit the match late in the final frame.