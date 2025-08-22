Venice at Tampa Bay Tech: Live Score Updates Florida Top 25 Matchup - August 22, 2025
It's opening week in Florida and things get started in style with this Top 25 matchup featuring Venice, the No. 6 team in the High School On SI Florida Preseason Top 25 State rankings, going on the road to battle No. 16 Tampa Bay Tech.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Indians are the reigning Florida Class 7A state champions after going 14-1 a year ago, while the Titans are coming off an impressive 9-3 campaign and a No. 20 ranking in the final Florida Top 25.
Players to Watch
Venice
- Dorien "Macho" Jones, RB - Rushed for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.
- Offensive Line - Returning starters Roman Mock (G), Evan Spencer (G) and AJ Nigro (T) team with transfer DJ Jones (T), a 6-foot-8, 308-pound transfer from Tampa Berkley who as committed to UCLA, give the Indians a formidable and experienced unit up front.
- Colton Lynch, TE
- Asharri Charles, DL - A Miami commit
- Kane Judson, LB
Tampa Bay Tech
- Canon Picket, OL - A 6-foot-5, 320-pound Miami recruit. His father, Booker, also played for the Hurricanes, and his older brother, Booker Jr., is also on the Miami squad.
- Eric Parks, S and Tyson Stroud, CB - A pair of three-star DBs, both committed to Florida Atlantic.
- Edmarrien Gwinn, WR - Gwinn may really emerge during his senior season, after four touchdown receptions a year ago.
- Isaiah Daniel, RB - Rushed for 565 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
Streaming and Tickets
If you want to follow along with our updates you can watch a Live Steam of the contest on the NFHS Network. If you decide to attend the contest you can purchase your tickets here.
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and choose who you think will win below.
1
2
3
4
F
Venice
0
0
0
Tampa Bay Tech
13
3
10
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Pregame:
The programs last met on Aug. 23, 2024, a high-scoring affair that ended with Venice on top, 63-40. Venice poured it on early and led throughout.
1st Quarter
TOUCHDOWN! Senior Trevon Moore scores on a direct snap on 4th-and-1 from the 5-yard line to give Tampa Bay Tech a 7-0 lead against defending Class 7A state champ Venice with 6:56 left.
Titans fired up against the defending champs, playing superb on both sides of the ball.
TOUCHDOWN! Senior Kenneth Made barrels in from 3 yards out to give Tampa Bay Tech a 13-0 lead against Venice with 2:14 left. PAT was blocked,
2nd Quarter
Tampa Bay Tech comes up with big interception deep in Venice territory with 8:14 left.
FIELD GOAL! Tampa Bay Tech's Jakob Tramel kicks a 22-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the first half, giving the Titans a shocking 16-0 lead against defending Class 7A state champ Venice.
3rd Quarter
INTERCEPTION! Tampa Bay Tech forces another turnover, picking off Venice at the Indians' 40-yard line with 11:22 left in the third quarter! Titans on the move again!
TOUCHDOWN! Tampa Bay Tech scores on 23-yard catch-and-run from Nate Richardson to Isaiah Daniel with 8:30 left in the third quarter. Titans stunning Venice, 23-0!
INTERCEPTION! Tampa Bay Tech with a third interception against Venice with 6:53 left in the third quarter! Titans lead 23-0!
FIELD GOAL: Junior Jakob Tramel crushes his second field goal of the night, this one from 25 yards out, to give Tampa Bay Tech a 26-0 lead against Venice with 3:23 left in the third quarter!
4th Quarter
