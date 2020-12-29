Gouche Live: Brian Propp on Flyers, NHL Season

Today on Gouche Live, former NHLer Brian Propp joins to chat about the NHL's return, the Philadelphia Flyers, the league's new division alignments and more.

Among Propp's other achievements, Propp holds a multitude of records within the Flyers' organization, including:

- Most game-winning goals in a single season (12)

- Most shorthanded goals in a single season (seven)

- Most goals in one regular season game (four)

- Most power-play goals in one game (three)

- Most assists in a playoff game (four)

- Most shots on goal in a playoff year (104)

- Most games played in a playoff year (26)

