SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Gouche Live: Stars and Stories Special

Gouche Live: Stars and Stories Special

Today on a special episode of Gouche Live, join the hosts as they chat with Stanley Cup champions, prominent voices in the hockey community and more in an effort to help raise awareness and funds for StopConcussions, Shoot For A Cure and CONNECTED, a mental health initiative.
Author:
Publish date:

Get ready for a special edition of Gouche Live! On “Stars and Stories", join current players and hockey legends in be a live-streamed event to help raise awareness and funds for StopConcussions, Shoot For A Cure and CONNECTED, a mental health initiative. 

The show will feature famous hockey voices sharing stories about the sport we all love and the holidays. The theme will be that together, united, we will get through this and as a hockey family, we'll all be there to help those who are unable to help themselves.

scheduled to come are Wayne and Keith Primeau, Brent Sopel, Denis Maruk, Rob Schremp and more!

Projected schedule:

WARM-UP

8:30 Kevin Shea, Scott Taylor, Steven Ellis and Santa

FIRST PERIOD

9.00 - 9.10 Liam Maguire

9.10 - 9.25 Wayne Primeau and Keith Primeau

9.25 - 9.30 Zenon Konopka

9.30 - 9.35 Brent Sopel Chicago

9.35 - 9.40. Dennis Maruk

SECOND PERIOD

9.40 - 9.55 Sami Mantere, Sam Trapolino, Jay Bee (Adelaide)

9.55 - 10.05 Wayne Cowley

9.55 - 10.05 Jim Thomson

10.05 - 10.20 Cam Green (Auckland, New Zealand)

Robert Blitz (Wellington, New Zealand)

THIRD PERIOD

10.20 - 10.30 Logan Russell (Sydney, Australia)

10.30 - 10.40 Mike Beharrell (Wuhan, China)

10.40 - 10.50 Kevin Noble (Vancouver)

10.50 - 11.00 Rob Schremp (Riga, Latvia) 

Watch live at 9:00 PM ET:

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_14996843_168393428_lowres
News

In 2020 Hindsight, It Wasn't All Bad

The Year of the Pandemic challenged everyone in the hockey world, but there were some moments that made us stand up and cheer and some remarkable players who crafted them.

RusWin
Play
News

WJC Roundup: Russia Tops USA, Finland, Slovakia Open Strong

A thrilling contest between Russia and USA highlighted a solid first day of action, while Finland held on just enough to beat a tired German squad. Plus, Slovakia kicked off the tournament with a shutout over Switzerland to spice up Group A play.

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby
Play
News

Sidney Crosby Vs. Alex Ovechkin: Which Legend is More Legendary?

Sid & Ovi: they’re once-in-a-lifetime superstars who arrived in the NHL in the same season and have duelled ever since. Both are all-time greats, but who’s greater?