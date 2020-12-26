Gouche Live: Stars and Stories Special

Get ready for a special edition of Gouche Live! On “Stars and Stories", join current players and hockey legends in be a live-streamed event to help raise awareness and funds for StopConcussions, Shoot For A Cure and CONNECTED, a mental health initiative.

The show will feature famous hockey voices sharing stories about the sport we all love and the holidays. The theme will be that together, united, we will get through this and as a hockey family, we'll all be there to help those who are unable to help themselves.

scheduled to come are Wayne and Keith Primeau, Brent Sopel, Denis Maruk, Rob Schremp and more!

Projected schedule:

WARM-UP

8:30 Kevin Shea, Scott Taylor, Steven Ellis and Santa

FIRST PERIOD

9.00 - 9.10 Liam Maguire

9.10 - 9.25 Wayne Primeau and Keith Primeau

9.25 - 9.30 Zenon Konopka

9.30 - 9.35 Brent Sopel Chicago

9.35 - 9.40. Dennis Maruk

SECOND PERIOD

9.40 - 9.55 Sami Mantere, Sam Trapolino, Jay Bee (Adelaide)

9.55 - 10.05 Wayne Cowley

9.55 - 10.05 Jim Thomson

10.05 - 10.20 Cam Green (Auckland, New Zealand)

Robert Blitz (Wellington, New Zealand)

THIRD PERIOD

10.20 - 10.30 Logan Russell (Sydney, Australia)

10.30 - 10.40 Mike Beharrell (Wuhan, China)

10.40 - 10.50 Kevin Noble (Vancouver)

10.50 - 11.00 Rob Schremp (Riga, Latvia)



Watch live at 9:00 PM ET: