Iron Mike Keenan Podcast: Episode 12 – The Coaches That Impacted Iron Mike
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.
It was a Game 7 that was about as compelling as watching paint dry, but the Islanders are in their first conference final since 1993 for their ability to score goals as much as prevent them.
Did Ryan Reaves target the head of Vancouver Canuck forward Tyler Motte? Well, the league says it accepts Reaves' plea that the intent was there, but then talks about Reaves, 'picking the head with force.'
Looking like the second coming of Ken Dryden, Thatcher Demko almost singlehandedly pulled the Canucks into the conference final. And he created a very difficult decision for Vancouver's management.