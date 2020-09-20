SI.com
Iron Mike Keenan Podcast: Episode 14 – The Broad Street Bullies

This week on the Iron Mike Keenan Podcast, Scott Morrison and Mike Keenan discuss the pre-game brawl between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers in 1987, Ron Hextall's exploits in the crease and more from Iron Mike's time as head coach of the Broad Street Bullies.
Download and subscribe on iTunes, and on Soundcloud.

Listen on ACast

Listen on PodBean

