10 Hockey Jerseys That Need to Return

For many teams in the world of hockey, there's always a jersey or two that fans and many others would love to see return, either for a game or as a permanent return. Here are a few sweaters that somehow need to see the light of day again:

Fanatics

New York Islanders "Fisherman" jerseys, 1995-1997 (NHL)

The mid-1990s were a trying time for the New York Islanders, and when these jerseys made their debut in 1995, the pushback was immense. The design only lasted until 1996-97 season before the Islanders went back to their classic look.

Fast forward 25 years and fans across the hockey world have asked for its return. The Islanders brand change has now become something that has been embraced, and so far, the logo has only made its return on practice jerseys. A throwback to the mid-90s would be a fun alternate or Stadium Series jersey if the Islanders have the honor of playing in another outdoor game.

Calgary Hitmen's Pink and black jerseys 1995-1998 (WHL)

The Hitmen returned to their "Jason" logo with modern brown, white and red colors later on. But when they first came onto the scene in the WHL in 1994, they had a radical pink, white and black look to pay homage to their co-owner the legendary Bret Hart.

Pink was a jersey color that even to this day it still is not a color commonly used by any team no matter the league. A revival of these jerseys would be a welcome one for a franchise that broke the mold in what colors should be used in the sport.

Prince Albert Raiders

Prince Albert Raiders Pirate jerseys 1996-2013 (WHL)

Earlier this year, the Raiders landed in hot water for their attempt to bring one of their 1980s era retro jerseys back as an alternate. The problem with the plan was that it used a racist caricature of a Middle Eastern man. The plans to use the jersey were quickly scrapped.

The jerseys are not the only retros in franchise history, and if they do still have plans to do a throwback, it should be their pirate-themed jerseys that they used in the 1990s and into the early 2010s. The pirate jersey still fit into the "Raiders" brand and also was a very cool mix of green, black and white.

Team Canada's Canada Cup jerseys, 1976-1991 (International)

During the long-gone Canada Cup, Canada only brought one jersey to the table – but at least it was eye-catching. The red and white colors were on display with the crest on the front proudly showing off the design of the Canada Cup Trophy.

The half-Maple Leaf on the jersey was a staple of an international era that saw names like Gretzky, Lemieux, Yzerman and Lindros playing on the same team. It may be a tough ask to see this return for an Olympic tournament, but maybe Hockey Canada could revive it with Nike to bring it back for a World Cup tournament.

Alaney2k/Wiki Media

Oakland Seals/California Seals/California Golden Seals/Cleveland Barons (NHL) (Any jersey in franchise history) 1967-1978 (NHL)

The on-ice performance of the Seals/Barons franchise, no matter what name they went by, may not have sustained success. But when it comes to fashion, they have a strong legacy in hockey. In the 1960s and '70s, the franchise never failed to bring unique flavors to the color department. Whether it be green and yellow or eventually teal, the franchise's gear has become hot vintage gear for fans to wear, despite it being half a decade since we've seen them in action.

The franchise merged with what eventually became the Dallas Stars before the 1978-79 NHL season, but the San Jose Sharks have also honored the 50th anniversary of the Seals. The foregone franchise wasn't very good, but at least they looked great on the losing end.

Laval Voisins 1981-1985 (QMJHL)

The Voisins may have moved away, but the jersey is one that the team that Laval morphed into, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, should schedule a return for.

The Voisins logo had a very radical 3D logo of an L, a look that is still one of the more unique looks that not many teams have tried to copy, much like the Calgary Hitmen's usage of pink. Mario Lemieux looked awesome in this jersey when he played, and it definitely needs a comeback.

Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener Rangers, 1991-2001 (OHL)

It's not hard to figure out where Kitchener's influence comes from. But from 1991-2001, their main look changed with a cartoon Ranger taking over as the primary crest. The jerseys of this era still with the colors copied to an extent the Rangers but had their own subtle changes when it came to the striping among the bottom of the jerseys.

The change may have only been for 10 years, but it's a fun look that would be a great way to honor the 1990s.

Team USA 1976 Canada Cup (International)

When you think of Team USA, your mind probably goes first to the jerseys that they wore back in 1980. But how often does your mind go back to what they wore at the 1976 Canada Cup? The American jerseys had the prominent bald eagle on the crest along with red striping and white stars along the shoulders.

The look gets lost among other jerseys that they have worn over the years at other international tournaments, but it's one of the more striking ones that they've worn.

Sports Logos

London Knights 2002-2009 (OHL)

They aren't that old, but London's 2000s era uniforms is a homage to the days when the Knights were nearly unstoppable. London had multiple 50-win seasons in these threads, led by such players as Corey Perry, Rob Schremp and John Tavares. The peak in these uniforms came in 2004-05 when the Knights would win the Memorial Cup after an OHL regular season that saw them go 59-7-2. A place to bring these back could be possible for a reunion game to honor the team that had one of the greatest seasons in all of Major Junior hockey.

Manitoba Moose

Manitoba Moose 1996-2005 (AHL)

Winnipeg's AHL team has moved onto a look of a fierce moose with blue and white colors, but for a time, the franchise leaned into a very fun cartoonish look. A holdover look from their days as the Minnesota Moose, the animal in full hockey gear on a green and purple, soon to be green and brown jersey was one of the better AHL looks. The Moose didn't need the animal to be angry and the purple and gold stripes didn't clash on the green jersey.