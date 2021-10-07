2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Anaheim Ducks

Don't expect big things out of the Anaheim Ducks this year, but can you really count out anything in the Pacific Division?
Don't expect big things out of the Anaheim Ducks this year, but can you really count out anything in the Pacific Division?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Don't expect big things out of the Anaheim Ducks this year, but can you really count out anything in the Pacific Division?
When it comes to the Capitals, you know what you're getting from the top names. But what deeper options could help your fantasy team?
A lot has to go off the tracks for the Knights to not clinch their second straight Pacific Division title, and you need to snag a few key players for your fantasy hockey team, too.