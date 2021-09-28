September 28, 2021
Sebastian Aho
2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes made some questionable off-season moves, but the team still looks destined to be a contender once again.

just now
Bode Wilde
Islanders Loan Unvaccinated Wilde to Sweden

The New York Islanders have loaned Bode Wilde to a Swedish club after the prospect refused to COVID-19 vaccine

2 minutes ago
USATSI_12256471
Flyers Count on Off-Season Pickups to Lead Them to Playoffs

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher’s offseason roster overhaul could provide the boost the Flyers need to be a top threat in the NHL like most expected last season.

35 minutes ago