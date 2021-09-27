Adidas Sustainable NHL Jerseys For 2021-22 Season

September 27, 2021
Adidas' hockey program has announced its new ADIZERO Primegreen jerseys for the upcoming NHL season, with all 32 teams moving to uniforms made up of at least 50 percent recycled content.
Adidas' hockey program has announced its new ADIZERO Primegreen jerseys for the upcoming NHL season, with all 32 teams moving to uniforms made up of at least 50 percent recycled content.

Jersey designs, as shared by teams around the league, will remain the same, but the actual materials will be different. This is the first time the league has had every team using uniforms made from recycled materials.

“We know that plastic waste is a mounting problem, and we need to innovate the ways in which we produce our products,” Adidas' senior director Dan Near said in a release. “The new ADIZERO Primegreen NHL jerseys are an incredible example of how we’re bringing that idea to life.”

The NHL followed a similar concept during the 2019 NHL all-star game in San Jose, using upcycled materials as part of Adidas' ADIZERO parley jerseys.

Fans can buy the new uniforms in official NHL team stores and the league's online store.

