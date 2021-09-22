Alex Stalock Expected to Miss 2021-22 Season Due to Heart Condition

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 NHL season due to a heart condition he developed after contracting COVID-19 last season.

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 NHL season due to a heart condition he developed after contracting COVID-19 last season.

In March, Stalock revealed to The Athletic's Michael Russo that he was diagnosed with myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19 in November of 2020. Stalock didn't play for the Oilers after signing with the team prior to the 2020-21 season, only getting a chance to serve as backup in May.

Stalock had his best season of his NHL career in 2019-20, posting a 20-11-4 record with Minnesota after assuming the starting role mideway through the season. Stalock has played in 151 games over 11 seasons, holding an all-time 61-49-18 record.