Andrei Svechnikov Signs Eight-Year Extension With Carolina

The Hurricanes officially signed forward Andrei Svechnikov to an eight-year, $62-million extension on Thursday, with the deal holding a $7.75-million AAV.

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

GM Don Waddell has inked a major piece of the puzzle.

Svechnikov is a key piece of Carolina's bid to be a true Stanley Cup contender, coming off of a 42-point campaign in 55 games. Drafted second overall by the Hurricanes in 2018, Svechnikov, 21, has 59 goals and 140 points in 205 NHL games.

While he has never led the Hurricanes in scoring, he's a proven 20-goal scorer that can bring the wow-factor to a game with quick moves and, paired with Sebastian Aho, gives the team an incredible 1-2 punch.