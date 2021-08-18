Are More Moves in Store for the Calgary Flames?

Changes were expected for the Calgary Flames following their disappointing performances over the past two seasons. GM Brad Treliving acknowledged as much. Three months later, however, there have been few significant changes to their roster.

Entering this off-season, media speculation suggested stars like Johnny Gaudreau or Sean Monahan could hit the trade block. Rumors linked the Flames to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko. So far, there's no indication Eichel or Tarasenko are coming to Calgary or any hint of Gaudreau or Monahan leaving town.

The Edmonton Journal's Kurt Leavins expected much more of a roster shakeup for the Flames after last season's poor outing. His colleague Jim Matheson suggested they seem paralyzed.

In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Hailey Salvian was asked if the Flames have other moves in store. She believes they do, pointing to holes on the right side of their blue line. She acknowledged the links to Eichel and Tarasenko, mused about shopping Monahan and wondered if they would join the suitors for Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak.

Treliving did make several moves this summer, adding forwards Blake Coleman, Brett Ritchie, Trevor Lewis and Tyler Pitlick, defenseman Nikita Zadorov and goaltender Daniel Vladar through free agency and trades. He also left Mark Giordano exposed in the expansion draft, where he was snapped up by the Seattle Kraken.

Nevertheless, those moves did little to significantly improve the Flames. Unless Treliving's waiting until training camp to swing a major trade, the players currently on the roster will likely still be there when the regular season begins in October.