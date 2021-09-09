Arizona Coyotes Might Not be Done Making Moves

It's been a busy off-season for Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. He made a number of trades over the course of the summer and could have more moves in store before the season opens in October.

It's been a busy off-season for Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. He made a number of trades over the course of the summer and could have more moves in store before the season opens in October.

Most of Armstrong's deals involved shipping out veterans such as Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, and Darcy Kuemper for returns involving high draft picks. His latest involved sending Christian Dvorak to the Montreal Canadiens for a conditional first-round pick in 2022 and a second-rounder in 2024.

Armstrong also took on several veteran players with a year or two remaining on their contracts who no longer fit into their former teams' plans. They include Andrew Ladd, Loui Eriksson, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jay Beagle, Anton Stralman and Antoine Roussel.

Cap Friendly shows Armstrong's wheeling and dealing earned the Coyotes three first-round picks and five second-rounders in next year's draft. They also added two second-round picks for 2024, an extra conditional third in 2023 plus a fourth-rounder and a conditional third in 2024.

One rumor kicking around Twitter claimed Jakob Chychrun was on the trade block. AZ Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reported there was nothing to it, adding the 25-year-old defenseman is a player the Coyotes want to build around.

Trading away Kuemper, Ekman-Larsson and Dvorak left some big holes in net, on the blueline and at center that must be filled for the coming season. Perhaps Armstrong will use some of that draft capital he's stored up as trade bait to target cap-strapped clubs trying to shed salary.

Morgan believes Armstrong could also monitor the waiver wire throughout training camp. Some teams could be forced to expose players they would otherwise keep.