Backes Signs One-Day Contract, Retires as a Blue

David Backes has signed a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.

The veteran power forward rode off into the sunset on Thursday morning, signing a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues to retire as a member of the team with which he spent the first ten seasons of his illustrious 15-year career.

Backes, who was drafted by the Blues in the second round back in 2003, finishes with a stat line that features 248 goals and 313 assists for 561 points in 965 career games, along with five top-ten finishes in Selke voting, too.

The Minneapolis-native spent time with the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks, as well, but saw the most productive years of his NHL career come in St. Louis, with Backes placing in the top ten in Blues franchise history for games played, goals, assists, and points while with the organization.

While Backes never captured that elusive Stanley Cup in St. Louis or any other team he played for, he still left an indelible impact on the Blues organization, serving as captain for five seasons from 2011-2016 and leading the team to a conference final appearance in 2015-16.

Backes is also a decorated Olympian, earning a spot on both the 2010 and 2014 United States Men's Hockey Teams, the former of which he helped come home with a silver medal.

As one of the premiere two-way forwards of the mid-2000s, Backes' impact on both the Blues and the hockey world at large will not soon be forgotten.