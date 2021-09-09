September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Backes Signs One-Day Contract, Retires as a Blue

David Backes has signed a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.
Author:
Publish date:
cut (1)

David Backes is back where he belongs. 

The veteran power forward rode off into the sunset on Thursday morning, signing a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues to retire as a member of the team with which he spent the first ten seasons of his illustrious 15-year career. 

Backes, who was drafted by the Blues in the second round back in 2003, finishes with a stat line that features 248 goals and 313 assists for 561 points in 965 career games, along with five top-ten finishes in Selke voting, too. 

The Minneapolis-native spent time with the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks, as well, but saw the most productive years of his NHL career come in St. Louis, with Backes placing in the top ten in Blues franchise history for games played, goals, assists, and points while with the organization. 

While Backes never captured that elusive Stanley Cup in St. Louis or any other team he played for, he still left an indelible impact on the Blues organization, serving as captain for five seasons from 2011-2016 and leading the team to a conference final appearance in 2015-16. 

Backes is also a decorated Olympian, earning a spot on both the 2010 and 2014 United States Men's Hockey Teams, the former of which he helped come home with a silver medal. 

As one of the premiere two-way forwards of the mid-2000s, Backes' impact on both the Blues and the hockey world at large will not soon be forgotten. 

TOP HEADLINES

cut (1)
Play
News

Backes Signs One-Day Contract, Retires as a Blue

David Backes has signed a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.

GiordanoFaceoff_WM_NA_16x9-365534611c4413caafd1.73920928
Play
News

NHL 22: Breaking Down the Newest Features

EA Sports provided new information into NHL 22 on Thursday, announcing some new features for some of the game's most popular game modes. Here is what you need to know.

USATSI_16142500
Play
News

NHL’s Panthers Offer Deals to 200 FAU Female Athletes

The Florida Panthers were seeking a female athlete from Florida Atlantic University to be the next college student they sign to an endorsement deal. Unable to choose one, they’re making the offer to more than 200 of them.