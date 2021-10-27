Bill Guerin Expected to be Named GM of USA Olympic Men's Hockey Team

Sources have told TheHockeyNews.com that Bill Guerin is expected to be named GM of Team USA at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Steven Ellis/The Hockey News

Guerin was originally supposed to serve as assistant GM behind Stan Bowman. Bowman stepped down on Tuesday after the release of an investigation into allegations against a former Chicago Blackhawks video coach. Bowman also left his position with the Blackhawks.

Sources have said after extensive looks into the ongoing SafeSport investigation Pittsburgh Penguins situation, which alleged Guerin covered up a sexual assault case when he worked for the franchise, it was determined that Guerin has been cleared.

Guerin currently serves as GM of the Minnesota Wild.

The wife of former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins assistant coach Jarrod Skalde, Erin Skalde, filed the complaint on Oct. 5 to look into the complaint. Jarrod claimed in a lawsuit filed in November of 2020 that former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli assaulted Erin during a road trip in 2018.

Guerin, 50, previously served as assistant GM of USA's 2017 World Hockey Championship effort and assistant coach at the 2012 Deutschland Cup. The 2022 Games will be Guerin's first work with the Olympic team after representing USA as a player in 1998, 2002 and 2006.