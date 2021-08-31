Blackhawks Sign Murphy to Four-Year Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks laid another pillar of their blueline down on Tuesday afternoon, agreeing to terms with Connor Murphy on a four-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.

Murphy, who was a first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes back in 2011, will see his new deal kick in at the start of the 2022-23 season and will be tied to Chicago through 2025-26.

At $4.4 million? Well, that's not too shabby at all.

Murphy is a relatively underrated player, emerging fully as an extremely effective shutdown defender in 2021 while averaging over 22 minutes of ice against top opposing competition across 50 games and putting up impressive results in the process. On a porous team like the Blackhawks, that's not an easy thing to do. His offensive impact may leave something to be desired, evidenced by Murphy's career-high of 19 points, but his ability to lock down top-line players more than makes up for it.

Frankly, what this deal represents above all else is a win-win.

On Murphy's end, the 28-year-old banks a decent raise on the $3.85 million he's set to pull down in 2021-22 season while securing the stability of spending the next half-decade on the team he broke out with, and the Blackhawks lock down a top-pairing right-shot defender for what will likely be the remainder of his prime at an extremely affordable cap hit.

It's a tidy piece of business. And given how Chicago made perhaps the worst move of the offseason by forfeiting Adam Boqvist to the Blue Jackets for the privilege of overpaying an absurdly overrated Seth Jones, Murphy at least gives the Blackhawks' back-end a contract that won't immediately cripple the franchise from the moment the player steps on the ice.

It's all about perspective, folks. And today's deal looks like a win from here.