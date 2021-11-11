Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Bob Murray Resigns as Ducks GM, Will Enter Alcohol Abuse Program

Bob Murray has resigned from his position as GM and executive vice president of the Anaheim Ducks effective immediately, the team announced on Wednesday night.
Author:
USATSI_12182178

Bob Murray has resigned from his position as GM and executive vice president of the Anaheim Ducks effective immediately, the team announced on Wednesday night.

Murray will voluntarily enter an alcohol abuse program. 

The news comes one day after the Ducks announced that Murray had been placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation into claims of inappropriate workplace conduct made against him by team employees. These claims, according to reports, allege that Murray had a history of verbal abuse towards both players and staff, and that his behaviour fostered a toxic work environment. 

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," said Murray in a statement announcing his resignation.

"I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program." 

Murray had been in his role as Ducks' general manager for 14 years, taking over the position from Brian Burke in 2008 after Burke left to join the Toronto Maple Leafs. During that time, Murray has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2013-14 and led the Ducks to the playoffs in eight of his first ten seasons at the helm. 

Assistant GM Jeff Solomon has been named Ducks' interim general manager. 

