October 25, 2021
Bus Carrying New Brunswick Junior Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Crash

A team bus carrying players and staff from the Miramichi Timberwolves hockey club was involved in a fatal collision with a car while traveling to a game in Fredericton on Sunday.
According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a team bus carrying players and staff from the Miramichi Timberwolves hockey club was involved in a fatal collision with a car while traveling to a game in Fredericton on Sunday.

Police confirmed the driver of the car was killed in the accident. No members from the Timberwolves were injured.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League, a Junior A league in Eastern Canada, confirmed the accident in a statement. The game against the Fredericton Red Wings Sunday afternoon was postponed.

Global News' Rebecca Lau reported that RCMP Sgt. Andrew Griffiths told the outlet that the collision between bus and the car occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time about 40 miles north of Fredericton.

