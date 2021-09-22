September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Cal Petersen Signs Three-Year Extension with LA Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Cal Petersen to a three-year deal with a $5-million cap hit.
Author:
Publish date:
Cal Petersen

The Los Angeles Kings have signed starting goaltender Cal Petersen to a three-year deal with a $5-million cap hit. The deal will kick in during 2022-23.

Petersen played 35 games last year, posting a respectable .911 save percentage despite a 9-18-5 record. Petersen's stats have been solid in his short three-year NHL career and forced the Kings to give him more starting time over long-time No. 1 Jonathan Quick.

In the spring, Petersen won the top goaltender award at the men's World Hockey Championship with a 5-2-0 record, 1.29 GAA and .953 SP with two shutouts for USA. The Americans finished with a bronze, with Canada taking gold and Finland taking silver.

TOP HEADLINES

Cal Petersen
Play
News

Cal Petersen Signs Three-Year Extension with LA Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Cal Petersen to a three-year deal with a $5-million cap hit.

Alex Stalock
Play
News

Alex Stalock Expected to Miss 2021-22 Season Due to Heart Condition

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 NHL season due to a heart condition he developed after contracting COVID-19 last season.

Rasmus Dahlin
Play
News

Sabres, Dahlin Agree to Three-Year Extension

The Buffalo Sabres opened training camp by agreeing to terms with Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract extension.