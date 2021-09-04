Canadiens Acquire Christian Dvorak from Arizona

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes for a first and second-round draft pick.

Shortly after losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Canadiens made a move to bolster its offense.

In the conditions of the deal, the Coyotes will receive the better of either Montreal's or Carolina's first-round pick (acquired from the Hurricanes as compensation for Kotkaniemi) in the 2022 NHL draft along with the Canadiens' second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

If either the Habs or Hurricanes' first-round pick are top 10 picks in the 2022 NHL draft, the Canadiens will send the worse of the two picks.

In 56 games with the Coyotes last year, Dvorak played had 17 goals and 31 points. He has 146 points in 302 career games, all with Arizona.