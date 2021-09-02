Canadiens Prospect Logan Mailloux Indefinitely Suspended By OHL

Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux has been indefinitely suspended by the OHL as a result of a conviction in Sweden in 2020.

Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux has been indefinitely suspended by the OHL due to a conviction in Sweden in 2020.

A statement posted on the OHL's website says that the conviction violated the league's "expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player". Mailloux will be eligible to apply for reinstatement as of Jan. 1, 2022 "be based in part on his conduct since his return to Canada and the appropriate treatment, counselling, mentoring and or education he receives from the date of this decision."

In Nov. 2020, Mailloux was fined by Swedish police for showing a photo to his teammates via social media that depicted him and a woman engaged in a consensual sexual act. The photo was taken without her consent while Mailloux was on loan for SK Lejon, a third-tier team in Sweden.

Mailloux was set to re-join the London Knights after playing four games in 2019-20. The defenseman went over to Sweden during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mailloux was drafted by the Canadiens in the first round in 2021, a move that shocked the hockey world. The selection came under heavy scrutiny, with even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeting about the selection.