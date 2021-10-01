October 1, 2021
Canucks Sign Star RFAs Hughes, Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up its two big young stars, signing Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to new deals.
The Vancouver Canucks have inked two of their stars youngins.

As reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks have signed Quinn Hughes to a six-year deal worth $7.85-million per season and forward Elias Pettersson to a three-year deal worth $7.35-million per year.

Hughes, 21, had three goals and 41 points with a Canucks team that struggled mightily last season. As a rookie, Hughes had eight goals and 53 points and was a runner-up to Cale Makar for the Calder Trophy in 2019-20.

Pettersson, 22, won the 2019 Calder Trophy, but only had 21 points in 26 games during an injury-plagued 2021 campaign. Pettersson should resume his role as Vancouver's top centerman as the Canucks look to reach the post-season after a year away.

Both Hughes and Pettersson have been skating at the University of Michigan with Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk, one of the last major holdouts heading into the regular season.

