Canucks Sign Star RFAs Hughes, Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up its two big young stars, signing Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to new deals.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

As reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks have signed Quinn Hughes to a six-year deal worth $7.85-million per season and forward Elias Pettersson to a three-year deal worth $7.35-million per year.

Hughes, 21, had three goals and 41 points with a Canucks team that struggled mightily last season. As a rookie, Hughes had eight goals and 53 points and was a runner-up to Cale Makar for the Calder Trophy in 2019-20.

Pettersson, 22, won the 2019 Calder Trophy, but only had 21 points in 26 games during an injury-plagued 2021 campaign. Pettersson should resume his role as Vancouver's top centerman as the Canucks look to reach the post-season after a year away.

Both Hughes and Pettersson have been skating at the University of Michigan with Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk, one of the last major holdouts heading into the regular season.