Canucks Travis Hamonic Granted Leave of Absence

The Vancouver Canucks have placed defenseman Travis Hamonic on a temporary leave of absence.

In a statement, the team said "the mutually agreed upon leave of absence will give Travis time as he works through his personal matters."

The team placed Hamonic on waivers earlier this season, but Hamonic didn't report to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Last week, GM Jim Benning told Sportsnet 650's Brendan Batchelor that "when we say personal matters, it’s bigger than what you guys think it is. We’re working with him to get him the help he needs,"