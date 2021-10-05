October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Charges Coming Against Two Victoriaville Tigres Players

Two Victoriaville Tigres players will be formally charged on Tuesday with sexual assault on a minor and having filmed the victim.
Author:
Victoriaville Tigres

Two Victoriaville Tigres players will be formally charged on Tuesday with sexual assault on a minor and having filmed the victim.

Both players will appear in court today, according to RDS.

Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano, both 19, were accused back in June of sexually assaulting and filming a young woman at a party. The teenage woman reported the complaint the following day. According to TVA, Daigle will also face additional charges after sharing images of the encounter. 

Both players have played for the Tigres this season.

"The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League was made aware of criminal charges against two players from the Victoriaville Tigres stemming from potential actions that occurred in June 2021," a league statement said. "These accusations are taken very seriously, and the Commissioner’s office will take the time to go through the case file brought before the Court. A decision will be communicated within 48 hours regarding the status of these two players."

TOP HEADLINES

Victoriaville Tigres
News

Charges Coming Against Two Victoriaville Tigres Players

Two Victoriaville Tigres players will be formally charged on Tuesday with sexual assault on a minor and having filmed the victim.

2 minutes ago
Hendrix Lapierre
Play
News

Lapierre, Jarvis Among the Biggest Surprises of NHL Camps

A host of fresh faces looking for NHL opportunities have arisen during the playoffs, with many youngsters trying to prove they're worth a shot high in their respective NHL lineups.

1 hour ago
UNTOLD-DANBURY-TRASHERS-NETFLIX-REVIEW-copy
Play
News

From Danbury Trashers GM to Netflix Doc Star: Meet AJ Galante

Could the early-2000s' most controversial hockey team exist in 2021? Did the documentary get everything right? How true are the Sopranos comparisons? Galante opens up in this Q&A.

18 hours ago