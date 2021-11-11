Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Could the Edmonton Oilers Pursue Marc-Andre Fleury?

The Chicago Blackhawks' terrible start has sparked speculation over whether or not they'll shop Marc-Andre Fleury. Meanwhile, questions over the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending have some observers linking them to the 36-year-old Blackhawks netminder.
Author:
Marc-Andre Fleury

The Chicago Blackhawks' 3-9-2 start has sparked speculation over when they'll start shopping their pending free agents like Marc-Andre Fleury. Meanwhile, questions over the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending have some observers linking them to the 36-year-old Blackhawks netminder.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and TSN's Chris Johnston recently pondered Fleury's trade status. While Friedman hinted at the Oilers as a potential suitor, Johnston suggested the importance of this season could prompt them to pursue the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.

Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen make up the Oilers' current goalie tandem. The oft-injured Smith, 39, has been sidelined since Oct. 19 by a lower-body injury. Koskinen has played well thus far but the 33-year-old Finn has been plagued by inconsistency in the past.

The thinking here is Fleury's record as a proven playoff performer, which includes five Stanley Cup Finals and three Cup rings, could put the Oilers over the postseason hump. However, Johnston pointed out the Oilers would have competition for Fleury's services if the Blackhawks decide to shop him.

Fleury contract, however, could be a problem. Cap Friendly indicates he carries a $7-million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade list. The Oilers, meanwhile, are sitting over $5.8 million over the $81.5-million cap due to Oscar Klefbom, Josh Archibald and Alex Stalock on season-ending long-term injury reserve.

They'll have to get creative to take on Fleury's contract. They could ship some salary to the Blackhawks or ask them to retain a portion of his cap hit.

That's assuming the Oilers aren't on Fleury's no-trade list. If they are, there's no certainty he'll waive it to go to Edmonton as a playoff rental. He could prefer other destinations, like perhaps a reunion with the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

TOP HEADLINES

Marc-Andre Fleury
Play
News

Could the Edmonton Oilers Pursue Marc-Andre Fleury?

The Chicago Blackhawks' terrible start has sparked speculation over whether or not they'll shop Marc-Andre Fleury. Meanwhile, questions over the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending have some observers linking them to the 36-year-old Blackhawks netminder.

10 seconds ago
USATSI_12182178
News

Bob Murray Resigns as Ducks GM, Will Enter Alcohol Abuse Program

Bob Murray has resigned from his position as GM and executive vice president of the Anaheim Ducks effective immediately, the team announced on Wednesday night.

15 hours ago
USATSI_16950088
Play
News

Betting and the NHL: Rolling the Dice

It’s a bit late to the party, but the NHL is going all-in on betting. With Canada finally laxing its gaming laws, fans will be able to wager on just about anything, from standard single-game plays to obscure prop bets. Just don’t expect regular injury reports.

20 hours ago