Could the Ottawa Senators Pursue Claude Giroux This Season?

Claude Giroux's future is drawing some interest in the rumor mill. The Philadelphia Flyers captain is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported last week Giroux and Flyers management agreed not to hold contract extension talks until this season is over. The 33-year-old center wants to see how he feels and how things play out this season.

The Flyers' performance this season could determine whether Giroux fits into their long-term plans. Management could shake things up if they fall out of playoff contention by the March 21 trade deadline by shopping pending UFAs like their captain.

Cap Friendly indicates Giroux has a full no-movement clause. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Al Morganti believes the only place he'd willingly go is Ottawa, where he resides in the off-season. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reports Senators general manager Pierre Dorion would consider a move if he can find somebody to help his roster.

A lack of experienced depth among the Senators' top-two centers could be a concern as the season rolls along. Giroux, who plays left wing or center, would provide an immediate upgrade at that position, taking pressure off youngsters Josh Norris and Shane Pinto.

Cap Friendly shows the Senators carrying a $69.6 million cap payroll this season, giving them plenty of space to absorb Giroux's $8.25 million cap hit. However, they probably won't pursue a big-ticket rental player right now while the Flyers won't put their captain on the market at this early stage of the season.

The earliest such a deal could happen is near the trade deadline. That's assuming the Flyers are sellers, Giroux waives his clause and the Senators are playoff contenders.