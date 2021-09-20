September 20, 2021
Coyotes Bring Back White Kachina Jerseys

The Arizona Coyotes officially brought back their famed white Kachina jerseys for the 2021-22 NHL season
The Arizona Coyotes will likely be one of the NHL's worst teams next season. But at least they'll look the best. 

The Coyotes finally did what many had been expecting them to do for years on Monday morning, announcing that the team will re-introduce their famed white Kachina jerseys in the 2021-22 season to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. 

After the Coyotes wore the black Kachina counterparts for over 50% of their home games in 2021, the decision was a logical one. 

The Coyotes' white Kachina jerseys are among the most beloved in all of sports, with fans regularly wearing them to games over the team's current sweaters despite them being out of circulation for decades. 

Regardless, this is a terrific decision that, at the very least, will make some expectedly putrid on-ice play next season aesthetically pleasing. 

